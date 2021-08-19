News

The correlation between gold, Bitcoin, S&P 500

The correlation between Bitcoin and S&P 500 increases, while on the contrary rbitcoin and gold are unrelated, albeit less clearly than a few days ago.

This is revealed by a graph of Santiment which shows the trend of the three assets from February to today:

From February to April, Bitcoin, gold and the S&P 500 had an upward trajectory, then in May they took different paths. BTC saw its price halve and therefore the chart shows the downward direction, while gold and the S&P 500 remained set to the upside.

Gold and Bitcoin both fell in June. Then Bitcoin began to rise again as gold continued to fall. In the last few days instead BTC is performing similar to that of the S&P 500 index.

The correlation trend between gold, Bitcoin and S&P 500

Yesterday in fact both Bitcoin and S&P 500 they experienced a decline. For what concerns the S&P 500’s current decline comes after a non-stop rally. In fact, the index rose to 4,479.26 points, marking a + 100% from the lows of March 2020.

Monetary stimulus from the United States government would have driven this trend first and foremost. Instead, the current change of direction is triggered not only by a physiological retracement but also by the publication of the minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting from which it emerged that by the end of the year the tapering (i.e. the end of economic stimuli).

Gold for its part has started to grow again these days, moving away from the critical level of $ 1,750 an ounce. For gold, the obstacle to be overcome is to exceed $ 1,800 per ounce. If it goes beyond this threshold, gold could likely undergo a consolidation phase before a possible attack on $ 1,850 and $ 1,900 an ounce.

But the risks of a trend reversal are also strong, with a drop to 1,750 and then to the $ 1,720 test.

In this scenario where even Bitcoin fails to break through $ 48,000, slipping back below 45,000, the debate on the rivalry between gold and BTC as a store of value.

The CEO of Evolution Mining recently joined this discussion, Jake Klein, which at the CNBC he said his:

“I think volatility in the cryptocurrency space will eventually lead people to go back to gold.”

Indeed, the drop in the price of gold could constitute an excellent buying opportunity for investors. But Bitcoin is strong with the entry of many institutional investors, who are consecrating it as gold 2.0.



