the correlation between the stock market and the crypto trend

The Cryptonomist interviewed the Consultique team, an Italian company based in Verona that deals with independent financial consultancy. The company organizes the famous event every year Fee Only Summit on these topics and is slowly becoming interested in the crypto world.

This is why we decided to chat with their team to understand how the financial market is doing and what is the correlation with the cryptocurrency market.

Interview with Consultique on the crypto market



What do you think of the trend of Bitcoin in recent months?

The market moment is very particular since the dynamics of cryptocurrencies must be added to general context of the financial markets. In the last two months, the volatility of the stock market, and of the technology segment in particular, has been high, with two flares in early December and in recent days.

Historically we can see how volatility spikes on stock markets (which are usually associated with index reversals) are also found in cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin in particular. This tells us that during risk-off periods, i.e. when investors are afraid of future prospects, the crypto world also sees an outflow of capital.

In the graph in the figure we can observe, for example, the period of the end of March 2020 (Covid crisis) where both the stock market and the Bitcoin record a significant spike, which corresponds to important reversals on prices. Something similar is also observed at the beginning of 2018, when a reversal on the stock market is also reflected in the prices of Bitcoin. However, in the second part of 2017 Bitcoin recorded very high volatility values ​​in the pump phase (in the year it went from $ 1,000 to $ 20,000), as well as in the December 2017 dump that have no correspondence in the stock markets.

In 2019, on the other hand, Bitcoin recorded at least 4 high volatility peaks, which had substantially no feedback on the equity markets, which remained at exceptionally low volatility levels throughout the year.

It can be noted, however, that the “normal” short-term volatility of the stock market is around 20% on an annualized basis, while that of Bitcoin is substantially equal to double (40% on an annualized basis)

From our point of view it is very important to separate the normal decorrelation of bitcoin with respect to other asset-classes (equities, bonds and commodities) from events in periods of tension since we can define cryptocurrencies as a decorrelating element but not as a wallet protection.

In fact, the perception regarding the correlation between stock markets and bitcoin is widely distorted by the fact that we focus for emotional factors on the moments of greatest growth or greatest decline, that is when all investors are driven by extreme optimism (FOMO) or by extreme fear, and this across all investment alternatives.

As regards the specific trend of Bitcoin in the last period, the components linked to the geopolitical tensions in some key countries for mining and the cost of energy must also be taken into consideration. Consequently, a general deleveraging of investor risks has been added to a delicate situation from the specific point of view of cryptocurrencies.

What do you think of Bitcoin as a store of value?

Many analysts speak of Bitcoin as the digital substitute for what gold currently represents in the financial world – a store of value. This is because the bitcoin creation mechanism ensures a deflationary dynamic, a bit like traditional gold mining.

We are in a period in which very high inflation is observed (7% in the USA) which is pushing Central Banks to stop the expansionary policy and the production of money in recent years. However, while gold has at least retained its value, Bitcoin has made significant losses.

Furthermore, as can be clearly seen from the figure, physical gold has a clear correlation (inverse, note that the first graph has the y axis inverted) with US real rates, i.e. when real rates (i.e. net of expected inflation) decrease gold increases in value.

The sense of this correlation is quite clear: gold (like bitcoin) does not pay interest, therefore when the US government bonds pay a higher interest than the expected inflation, holding gold is inconvenient and it is all the more so as the real interest is higher; on the contrary, when real interests decrease or even become negative, it is worthwhile to hold gold.

We note that it is too early to find a trace of this trend on the Bitcoin chart, a sign that Investors in general do not (yet?) view Bitcoin as a store of value asset against inflation. It is in fact quite clear that gold has acquired this function over time due to a mix of intrinsic characteristics (rarity, durability and ductility) and cultural elements (first in ancient religions and then in the economy, as a currency and still today, beyond outside the gold standard as central banks hold large reserves of their own in gold).

Bitcoin has the intrinsic characteristics necessary to constitute a store of value, but it does not (yet?) Have the cultural elements, which then constitute the trust of the wider public.

While in the event of catastrophic events, such as a total loss of confidence in the financial system, Bitcoin could be a form of value preservation, many doubts remain as to whether it can be an effective hedge against inflation.

In many more problematic contexts, however, it constitutes a safer landing place. Think for example of the devaluation of the Turkish Lira due to hyperinflation and the questionable monetary policies of the Turkish central bank. In these cases, bitcoin, such as gold or strong currencies (Euro, Dollar, Yen) would have constituted a good store of value for Turkish citizens who had invested in it.

We look forward to testing Bitcoin’s capabilities in the near future should a period of sustained inflation persist.

What role do you see for cryptocurrencies as a form of investment?

Given the evolution of the crypto market in recent years, it has become impossible to ignore this world, and an independent financial consultant, unattached to commercial sales logic, must learn about this market segment.

Furthermore, for investors who have a risk profile such as to allow a peaceful investment in high-risk instruments, a component of cryptocurrencies in the portfolio is a possibility capable of increasing the expected return in the long term.