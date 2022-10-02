News

the corrido dedicated to the drug trafficker that sounded in the locker room of the Mexican National Team

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is one of the most well-known drug traffickers in history. being the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, a criminal organization that for years dominated drug trafficking in Mexico.

Despite serving a life sentence in a maximum security US prison, the name of Joaquín Guzmán Loera is still present because of the stories about his life and the songs in his honor.

One of these narcocorridos dedicated to “El Chapo” once again gave something to talk about after the most recent preparation match of the Mexican National Team prior to its participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

On September 27, el Tri faced Colombia in a match played at Levi’s Stadium in California, United Statesin which the Mexican team lost by a score of 2-3 against the coffee team.

However, one of the things that caught the most attention, added to the defeat of El Tri, was the song dedicated to Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán that some Mexican soccer players heard before the start of the game.

Through the program’s Twitter account The protagonists, A video was published in which several players of the Mexican National Team appear listening to the narcocorrido called JGLa song whose lyrics are dedicated to the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel.

This video shows players like Héctor Moreno, Erick Gutiérrez and Luis Chávez enjoying the narcocorrido minutes before going out to the field to face the Colombian team.

The initials of this controversial issue are the initials of Joaquín Guzmán Loera and its lyrics pay homage to the dangerous Mexican drug trafficker and his son, Ovidio Guzmán, better known as “El Ratón”.

