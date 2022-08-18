The corset: why is this fashion piece that fascinates the entire fashion sphere in 2022 sparking so much debate?

It’s one of the most noticed fashion comebacks in the fashion world this season! The corset is literally on all the busts for sometimes ultra-sulphurous sometimes completely offbeat looks. And all the fashionistas who make and break trends with sharp wanderings in the streets of capitals have agreed: the corset is a statement not of the summer but of the year. This summer, we’re giving the corset its nobility by enhancing its sexy cut. For a total party-girl look to ignite the beaches of Puerto Rico and frenzied the evenings of St-Trop’, we put on a couture skirt, vintage denim shorts, a fluid sarong that we tie around the waist or why low-rise linen pants… The mixes and matches never end. And this winter, we’ll wear it over a black turtleneck or an oversized white poplin in a simply irresistible layering look. But if today the Hadid or Kardashian sisters are all the rage on the networks with this flagship piece, just like our most informed fashionistas who wear it at the exit of fashion shows or in their daily lives, it arouses deep social debates. Controversial, the corset poses a contradiction in itself and this since its genesis: both liberating and vector of an emancipated sexuality but fundamentally enslaving and oppressing in the past for women. Decryption.

The corset: bad press in history

The retail coordinator of the Aubade lingerie brand, Mathilde Langlois, affirms it bluntly: “It is emblematic of the bourgeois society of the Victorian era to seduce and highlight its slim waist. But the corset responds to the diktats of a fashion that does not liberate the body and today it is almost a caricature since it was created as an instrument of submission with metal straps intended to deform the body of women. . Between the 16th and 19th centuries, the corset was indeed an essential part of a woman’s dressing room since it was the basis of her toilet that she always wore under her dresses and that was what gave her her wasp waist in the shape of an S to conform to the beauty standards of the time. And still according to Mathilde Langlois, the first synonym that comes to mind when we talk about corsetry is “compression”, like a feeling of being trapped since the corset literally takes your breath away. We obviously remember this mythical moment of the very 1st episode of “Pirates of the Caribbean” when Keira Knightley collapses from fainting because of her corset and risks drowning (will follow all the adventures thereafter that we know by heart!). Undeniably, he symbolized the shackles of a dominating and misogynistic patriarchal society in history. And liberating women’s bodies is what Chanel, Paul Poiret and Madeleine Vionnet set out to do in the 20th century. Exit the corset, we give back to the woman her natural silhouette and with a certain comfort as a bonus! Materials such as jersey and knits abounded on the fashion scene at the time to create high waists, mid-length skirts, flowing dresses and also… the famous pants. If in the middle of the Belle Epoque, the masculinization of women only concerns a handful of them, we see the beginnings of the minimalist trend appearing or this incandescent effortless style with sober, monochrome and beautifully cut fabrics. Bye bye other useless laces, frills and corsetry accessories! And Gabrielle Chanel to add a layer: “There is no other beauty than the freedom of the body”. Known for her outspokenness, everything is said and for good reason! After the war, all these women who rolled up their sleeves and participated in the war effort want to be considered as they should be. The “munitionnettes” as they are called, gradually send the wearing of the corset to a waltz to put on clothes at the height of chic and comfort, shorter and resolutely modern. Casual-chic was born. Thanks Coco.

If it was denounced and removed from the wardrobe by the greatest couturiers in the history of fashion in the 20th century, the historian of art and fashion Hailey Edwards-Dujardin points to a completely different reality: “The corset was not only an object of constraint in the past and has not been fully freed in modern times. It’s not as cartoonish and binary. And she mentions at the same time the theory of Valerie Steele, author of the book “The Corset: A Cultural History”: “he was not only a symbol of submission but also an assumed tool of social power and a erotic accessory, fashion signature of empowerment”.

The corset: hoisted to the heights of sex symbols and provocation in the fashion world of the 90s

The “be beautiful and shut up” of the Victorian era would almost find its incarnation in this historical and extreme fashion object. But all it took was a world icon dressed by one of the hottest couturiers of the 80s and a cult tour to completely reverse the meaning of the corset. 1911, Blonde Ambition, Madonna and Jean Paul Gaultier: message received? Madonna sets the tone: the corset becomes an extremely sexual, erotic and provocative symbol. It symbolizes an independent, free woman who assumes her sexuality and her desires without complex. The hour of female empowerment has definitely come. Thierry Mugler, Yves Saint-Laurent, Jean-Paul Gaultier but also Vivienne Westwood, Christian Lacroix and the fashionable Japanese designers… “All rehabilitated the corset and reappropriated in their own way the codes of power and appearance of the aristocracy of the Ancien Régime” as Hayley Edwards-Dujardin points out. We are in the 1980s when girl power knows its peak of glory in the fashion industry. We create a power dressing that exaggerates and caricatures the female body. She wears XXL shoulder pads and a corset that puffs out her chest and makes it sulphurous to show her power and have a voice in society. And what is important to underline is that the creators of the time “questioned gender norms by exacerbating stereotypes of femininity and masculinity to better counter them and the corset was totally inscribed in this reflection. Vivienne Westwood, who comes from the punk movement, took up the codes of submissive femininity to make them attributes of physical and sexual power” according to Hayley Edwards-Dujardin.

Clearly, you just have to look a little closer to understand that the fashion industry at that time played with the codes of the past to deconstruct the historical and first meaning of the corset. And what we believed at first to be the purest style of anti-feminism since it almost vulgarly exhibits a desirable and hyper-sensual woman would in reality be the fashion incarnation of the quest for women’s emancipation. And Mathilde Langlois adds this reality that we too often forget: whether we decide to wear it or not and with any conviction whatsoever behind it, “each woman is free in her actions and acts and acts as she sees fit. . According to our gender, our personality, our desires and our ideals, no one has a say. We are all women and whatever our clothing choices, we are free to wear what we want” without having to be accountable to anyone.

Jean-Paul Gaultier has made the wearing of the corset more complex, which is no longer just reduced to its function as lingerie but has become a garment in its own right that one wears in the city. And by having it also worn on male models, he democratized the male wearing of the corset, stripped it of all female sexual connotations and became a non-gendered fashion item. And as for the punk women who wore the ultra-corseted fashion signed Westwood, these same women are on the front lines of all the social mobilizations for the emancipation and freedom of women in general. And finally “the corset is a revolution in its contemporary rehabilitation, a symbol of domination still certainly, since it is instituted like that in our collective imagination and by its history, but also of elegance and insurance, it distinguishes us and it’s up to us to give it the meaning that finally sings to us,” says Mathilde Langlois.

The corset or the purest style of female empowerment against all odds?

In an interview published on Ssense, designer Charlotte Knowles talks about the corset and its functions. “By reclaiming the corset (which is the fashion signature of her eponymous brand), a traditionally oppressive piece, it becomes a strong piece. Known for her work around an ultra-feminine, sensual and fundamentally utilitarian garment, she plays with the aggressive codes of the corset to make it a piece that gives strength, confidence and power to the woman who wears it. gate. She uses the stereotypes of femininity and will propose a completely different definition and that’s what she does with the corset. When we claim ultra sexy or ultra feminine fashion, we promote a certain ideal of beauty that mixes delicacy, fragility, strength and power. It is much more than a label that we stick and that we too often wrongly associate with a silly style or even worse that would block the freedom of women in society. As Hayley Edwards-Dujardin recalls: “some women took great pleasure in undergoing the pressure of the corset against their flesh, others will wear it in a deliberately feminist, committed and emancipated way. » The corset poses and will always pose in itself a deep and unresolved ambiguity since « do we wear the corset to feel sexy and free, to conform to an imposed sexual language or because it is beautiful and trendy? It is too difficult to sort it out,” she adds.

The fact is that the corset sends to waltz all the dictates that it once imposed itself. It has traded its modifying role for a purely aesthetic function. Has been dictates and rumors, the corset is a question of trend, look and taste! A Y2k trend infused with typical 18th century romanticism. And the craze is globally cultural with La Chronique des Bridgertons and Euphoria, two star series that hoist the corset trend to the heights of fashion trends.

Today we wear it as a real wardrobe basic that goes with absolutely everything. We try it like Bella Hadid in an athleisure gymwear fashion by shifting it with a cyclist or a jogging. We dare it in a romantic sexy-girly look like Matilda Djerf with a couture skirt or why in a casual-chic vein with tailored pants and an oversized blazer?

Sometimes laden with lace, sometimes ultra-comfortable and minimalist, the corset is the prerogative of emerging designers who dress all the fashionable girls: Nicolas Lecourt Mansion, Dion Lee, Charlotte Knowles, Nensi Dojaka… And they all agree to break the codes classic lingerie to make it functional, utilitarian and casual for women (and men!). Only her ultra-feminine appearance and her double-talk persist…