Sports
The CorSport at the opening: "Referees in chaos". Stop Maresca after Roma-Milan – Milan News
- The CorSport in the opening: “Referees in chaos”. Stop Maresca after Roma-MilanMilan News
- Rigor not to be given, chaos, bad choices. The Hague rejects Maresca: stoppedThe Gazzetta dello Sport
- The AIA makes a clear decision with Maresca: the detailsMilan space
- Furia Mourinho: “There is no respect for Roma, if I speak they disqualify me …”TV courier
- Stadio della Roma: the Olympic option comes forward, too many nodes for the Ostiense areaRomaNews