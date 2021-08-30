The cosmonaut, Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar in the film with Adam Sandler

In the cast there is also space for Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan, nominated for the 2021 Oscars for “A promising woman”

New additions to the cast of the new drama project from Netflix, also visible on Sky Q and NOW. Initially known as “The Spaceman Of Bohemia”, it is now known as “The Spaceman”. In Italy the title could be “The cosmonaut”, considering how this was chosen for the science fiction novel by Jaroslav Kalfar, from which the work will be taken.

deepening



The best films to see in April Several weight names within the cast, starting with Adam Sandler. As surprising as it was after a film like “Hubie Halloween”, the actor returns to take part in a drama project. He had already done so in 2019 with “Raw diamonds”, showing himself to say the least bitter about the exclusion from the Oscars. According to what reported by “Deadline”, there may also be room for Paul Dano And Kunal Nayyar in the cast. A very important step for the former star of “The Big Bang Theory”, who is working on building a career that will allow him to somehow get rid of Raj. Appreciated in the episode of “Criminal: United Kingdom” which saw him protagonist. He is now ready to confront the world of science fiction. Loading... Advertisements Also confirmed in the cast Carey Mulligan, nominated for the 2021 Oscars for “A promising woman”. This year she has already shown herself on Netflix, starring in “The Buried Ship” alongside Ralph Fiennes, Lily James and Johnny Flynn.

The cosmonaut, the plot deepening



The best TV series to see in April As mentioned, the film will be based on the novel “The Cosmonaut” by Jaroslav Kalfar. Johan Renck, known for the TV series “Chernobyl”, will be in charge of the directing. He will work on a screenplay written by Colby Day. Among the producers, however, the name of Channing Tatum stands out, among others. Here is the synopsis of the novel: Jakub Prochazka lives in Prague and, after being orphaned, he grew up with his rather strange grandparents. He is a minor scientist but with a big dream. He would like to become the first astronaut in the Czech Republic. He has no doubts when he is offered a mission to Venus. Aim to become a hero and clean up your family name. This was tarnished by his father, whistleblower and torturer during the communist regime. However, he must abandon his wife Lenka, saying goodbye to the plan of having a child with her. His ambition prevails. Once in space, however, he finds himself having an unusual company, real or imaginary, to say the least. It is a bizarre alien, ready to join him on a mission that threatens to kill him.