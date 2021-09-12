the cosplay of Nico Robin of hana.bunny_bunny is incredible – Nerd4.life

The cosplayer hana.bunny_bunny signed a beautiful one cosplay from Nico Robin, character from the Japanese series one piece, which he interpreted in an incredible way, highlighting all his charisma.

hana.bunny_bunny is practically the real version of Nico Robin, both for the blue jacket, for the sunglasses, and for the hairstyle. In short, this is a really successful cosplay that will appeal to lovers of personage and, more generally, to those of One Piece.

The frontal pose of the photo, with hana.bunny_bunn looking straight at the camera. For the rest we remind you that it was recently announced that One Piece is reaching its final phase. After years and years we will perhaps be able to see the conclusion of this very long series.

