the cost at the beginning of February is stinging

Petrol, the rise in fuel costs continues unabated: self price at 1,812 euros per liter. The lists had not reached such high levels since 2013. Consumers worried

Bad news continues to arrive on the price front gas and the cost of car fuels. The latest data from the “Quotidiano Energia” for the Price Watcher fuels del Mise, the national average cost for gasoline in “self” mode has grown to 1,812 euros per liter. Yesterday the cost was 1,809 euros. Depending on the brand names they range from € 1,802 to € 1,833 per liter, while “no logo” petrol (white pumps) is sold in “do it yourself” mode for € 1,789 per liter.

As for diesel the price average rose to 1,687 euros per liter, while yesterday it was 1,683. The various companies, depending on the brands, range from 1,680 euros per liter to 1,698 euros per liter. As for the “no logo” diesel, the cost is 1,671 per liter. As far as the prices of the “served” are concerned, there are inevitable and further ones increases compared to the “self” mode. A liter of petrol costs 1,945 euros per liter, while yesterday it stood at 1,940. Again, depending on the brand names they range from 1,883 per liter to 2,034, exceeding the psychological threshold of 2 euros per liter. As for the “no logo” pumps with “served” refueling, the cost is 1,836 euros per liter.

THE fuels diesel, on the other hand, cost 1,824 euros per liter in “do it yourself” mode, while yesterday the cost was 1,818 euros per liter. Also in this case, depending on the brands, it ranges from 1,762 to 1,898. Prices that vary according to different companies. You save with pumps white “No logo”, paying 1,718 a liter of diesel. The costs of LPG are also analyzed, ranging from 0.818 to 0.838, with the “no logo” pumps that practice a price of 0.812 for a liter of LPG.

Methane, on the other hand, has a price full ranging from 1,806 euros per liter and up to 1,924. Again depending on the brands. The “no logo” offers a price of 1,742: in contrast, this type of fuel sees the cost go down. At this point the petrol has far exceeded the cost of 1.8 euros per liter.

Increases throughout Italy and constantly growing, even with rhythms newspapers. Spending for citizens is still heavier, without forgetting the costs for transport and movement of goods.