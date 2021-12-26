The cost of Ethereum gas is a sign of success

While a few months ago it was thought that the cost of gas necessary to make transactions on the Ethereum blockchain would have gradually decreased, the unexpected diffusion in its size, also thanks to DeFi and NFT, did not verify this descent and indeed the gas, in some moments, is also increased.

The cost of gas on Ethereum

The high transition costs of the blockchain founded by Vitalik Buterin have allowed the great diffusion of other rival blockchains, like Solana, Avalanche and Polkadot, who have made their strengths due to low transition costs and speed.

Many have decided to abandon Ethereum precisely because of the high transaction costs, such as the cryptocurrency investor and co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, which in a tweet in November he wrote:

“Yes, I ditched Ethereum despite supporting it in the past. Yes, Ethereum has abandoned its users despite having supported them in the past. “

Escape from Ethereum

And in fact, according to a report by a French research company on cryptocurrencies, the high transaction costs would drive small and medium investors away from Ethereum, which would therefore only be used by large investors.

A note from the weekly report published at the end of November reads.

“The average trade size has increased across all DEXs in recent months, while the actual number of trades has remained unchanged, which suggests that the average trader’s profile now skews more whales”.

The analysts of Kaiko they are convinced that this whale dominance depends exclusively on the transaction costs on Ethereum, which are still considered too high by most users.

“The big deals are likely due to Ethereum’s high transaction fees, which prevent more retail traders from using DEXs. Every trader on a DEX has to pay Ethereum transaction fees for each trade, which often exceed $ 100 due to congestion and scalability issues. “

Joe Lubin: fees are the sign of success

But Joe Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of ConsenSys, retorts these allegations in a rather singular way, stating that these costs are determined by the great growth and success of the blockchain of Ethereum.

He said in an interview:

“High gas taxes are a measure of success. They are a growth problem, they are something that cannot be avoided. When a new technology is successful, it always has scaling problems. So whether it’s CPU cycles, screen space, or memory, you’re basically software engineers maximizing the capabilities of the technology. And it turns out we’re seeing consumers maximize the capabilities of the technology. “

Lubin also added that Ethereum 2.0, which is expected to arrive by the second quarter or at the latest in the third quarter of 2022, will surely help overcome both the problem of transaction costs and that of high energy consumption.