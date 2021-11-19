The ranking of the most expensive cities in Italy made known after an Istat study on inflation is astonishing. The cost of living is constantly increasing and the consequences affect us citizens.

Istat has studied inflation in the capitals and in cities with more than 150,000 inhabitants and based on the data reported, the National Consumers Union has drawn up a ranking on the most expensive cities and regions. The region with the highest cost of living is Trentino followed by Valle d’Aosta and in third place by Emilia Romagna. Among the most expensive cities, however, the 13th place in Ravenna emerges while the first place in Bolzano is less surprising. But let’s go into the details and reveal some data.

Most expensive regions and cities in Italy

The Trentino, region with the highest cost of living, has an increase of 948 euros on an annual basis which rises to 1,359 euros for a family with four members. In second place we find the Valle d’Aosta which has experienced a 3.1% surge with an increase in the cost of living from 788 to 1,302 euros. Third place among the most expensive regions for Emilia Romagna with a growth of 3.2% of the prices and an increase of 1,185 euros for a family of four (on average 843 euros per year).

Moving on to the most expensive cities, Bolzano is in first place with an annual increase of more than 1,526 euros for a family of four. Bologna is also on the podium with an increase of 3.75% but many other cities in Emilia Romagna are in the highest positions of the ranking. We quote Parma in 12th place, Modena in 11th place and Reggio Emilia in 7th place. In thirteenth position, then, there is Ravenna with an inflation of 2.9% and an increase per family up to 1,084 euros from 775.

How to save yourself from inflation

The cost of living is rising, many regions have reached very high levels of inflation and are losing out we are citizens. To try to save as much as possible, you can take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Government and apply bonuses and concessions for which the requirements are met.

We remind you that it is possible to request, for example, the Christmas Bonus to support the expenses for basic necessities or the social bonuses to avoid the increase in electricity and gas prices. Finally, why not, it is useful to consider the idea of ​​moving to a cheaper region while also taking advantage of home sales for 1 euro.