the cost to businesses will be 37 billion in 2022

“It’s a perfect storm, the government will act now” – Confindustria therefore asks that “the government act immediately” to avert this scenario, explaining that it is “a perfect storm”. In addition to delocalization, there is also the risk of “the blocking of production – warns Marchesini -, which is already taking place in some sectors. The world of ceramics, paper and the steel industry are stopping plants or producing at very low rates”.

“Anticipation of the ecological transition” – The estimated cost of 37 billion, explains the vice president, “is an absolutely unsustainable level for our companies. So we can’t do it”. And he adds: “The interventions implemented so far by the government have not invested 70% of SMEs, so we need to tackle the problem through immediate actions and with a medium-long term strategy. It is certainly necessary that the competent ministers open a table at which we hope to be summoned to make our contribution because there are a series of interventions that can be implemented. This is only an anticipation of what will happen with the ecological transition “.