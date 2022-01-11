Business

the cost to businesses will be 37 billion in 2022

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read




“In addition to blocking production, we risk that companies will move elsewhere. The government will act now: what we are seeing is the perfect storm”


“It’s a perfect storm, the government will act now” – Confindustria therefore asks that “the government act immediately” to avert this scenario, explaining that it is “a perfect storm”. In addition to delocalization, there is also the risk of “the blocking of production – warns Marchesini -, which is already taking place in some sectors. The world of ceramics, paper and the steel industry are stopping plants or producing at very low rates”.

“Anticipation of the ecological transition” – The estimated cost of 37 billion, explains the vice president, “is an absolutely unsustainable level for our companies. So we can’t do it”. And he adds: “The interventions implemented so far by the government have not invested 70% of SMEs, so we need to tackle the problem through immediate actions and with a medium-long term strategy. It is certainly necessary that the competent ministers open a table at which we hope to be summoned to make our contribution because there are a series of interventions that can be implemented. This is only an anticipation of what will happen with the ecological transition “.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Amazon, the delivery of the courier is in red light: a woman comes out of her van, fired – VIDEO

November 1, 2021

the Ubc di Quinto ready to save Chiuppano

December 10, 2021

Rai fee, how to not pay it: who can get the exemption

2 weeks ago

Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (20 December 2021)

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button