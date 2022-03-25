The Costa Rican National Team experienced an almost magical night and no longer depends on anyone

The arrival of the Costa Rican National Team at the National Stadium gave everyone goosebumps, the intonation of the Patriotic Costa Rican made the chest swell and the National Anthem sung at the top of their voices by 35,000 people brought tears to their eyes, but the night was not magical for all this; It was actually spectacular for winning the Tricolor and for two more results that accommodated almost everything perfectly so as not to depend on anyone else.

The midfielder of the Cosa Rican National Team, Celso Borges (right) prevailed on the heights and scored the crucial winning goal against Canada, on date 12 of the Concacaf octagonal.

(Rafael Pacheco Granados)

The first thing is that the Select He did what many thought impossible: he defeated the leader Canada, the undefeated team in the octagonal, the highest scorer, the one that has received the fewest goals and the one he thought would seal his ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Tico soil.

If this 1-0 victory brought down the bets, Panama’s draw against Honduras (1-1) was lined up in an unexpected way. Moreover, even Jamaica’s equality against El Salvador (1 to 1) favored and although Mexico was the only one that “failed” the Costa Ricans with its 0 to 0, it still serves a little. Why do we bring up all this?

It’s easy to explain, now the National took fourth place in the playoff that belonged to the Panamanians, and took a point advantage (19 to 18). That is to say, at least the playoff was guaranteed without seeing the others in the closing, this if they win the two remaining games against some already eliminated Cuscatlecos and against the Americans in the Joya de La Sabana.

Similarly, the Tricolor took an exciting step to go directly to Qatar, because it is three units from the Tri and also those of the stars and stripes.

“It is a victory for the entire country. The players drew strength from the good vibes they received throughout the week, on arrival and in the match. Before we were three steps away, now we are two steps away and I think Costa Rica won five points, the three that they took against Canada and the two that Panama lost,” said Rodolfo Villalobos, president of the Costa Rican Soccer Federation.

To be clear, the Aztecs have a path that seems simple, considering that they visit a H without chances and if they fail, it closes with the Salvadorans as locals. In any case, with the triumph on Honduran soil they are inside, yes or yes.

In other words, the fight for the non-stop ticket to the World Cup is with the United States and Panama, who precisely play each other on the next day in gringo territory. The ideal would be at least a draw in this duel or a canalero win that, combined with a victory for the Nacional in Cuscatlán, leaves the table set for the closing of the National Team.

However, adding three to three in all the remaining matches is what counts, since the Costa Rican goal difference is +2, while that of the Americans is +9 and that of Mexico is +6.