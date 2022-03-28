The Costa Rican National Team has an epic classification ahead of it or fight against the Solomon Islands or New Zealand

The Costa Rican National Team has already silenced its main detractors by adding 16 points out of a possible 18 in the second round of the Concacaf octagonal table and also changed the apathy of the fans for euphoria and hubbub. However, he still lacks an epic performance to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar directly or else, at least he has a guaranteed card in the playoff against the Solomon Islands or New Zealand.

The picture is clear for Tricolor: no matter what happens on the last date of the tie, no one can take away the fourth place that gives the playoff against Oceania, this thanks to the victory against El Salvador and after the ridiculous collapse of Panama. Of course, arriving non-stop at the World Cup implies a monumental win against the United States next Wednesday (7:05 pm) or that Mexico suffers a setback against the Salvadorans.

What do we mean by the scenario that we propose for the closing day? Below we explain the options in detail:

Option to take out the United States

Very simple, the Select their participation against the Americans culminated and although a victory would allow them to be equal on 25 points, the goal difference would come into play, which is absolutely favorable for the stars and stripes: +13 against +3 for the Ticos.

The Costa Rican National Team got three gold points in its visit to El Salvador, in the octagonal Concacaf, and guaranteed the playoff against Oceania. (MARVIN RECINOS/AFP)

This means that it would not be enough to win the National, but it would take a win by six points difference, with which the National Team would have a +9 and the gringos a +7.

Although mathematics gives, one must be realistic and history says that the United States has never been beaten like this before, despite a history in qualifying rounds with a 4 to 0, as happened on the way to Russia 2018 (November 15 of 2016). In addition to how unlikely it would be, we must remember that this generation of North Americans is very strong, with high-level figures and that the Tricolor He is not characterized by his scoring ability.

stumble from mexico

Defeating the United States in the National Stadium and hoping that El Salvador beats Mexico in the Azteca is another combination that gives the National Team a direct pass to Qatar. However, although it sounds very good on paper, it is even less likely and without disrespecting Salvadorans, with one more point added by the Tri It’s over with this whole numbers game.

What’s more, if the Salvadorans were to be struck down by the Aztecs, it is also required that the Select He scored four against the Americans, because the Mexican goal difference is +7 and that of the national team is +3.

All or nothing against Solomon Islands or New Zealand

Here we do enter the most realistic scenario of the National Team and it is the playoff against New Zealand or the unknown Solomon Islands. These two teams will play a final next Wednesday at 11 am (Tico time) in a single game and the winner will be the representative of Oceania in the playoff against the fourth place in Concacaf, precisely Costa Rica.

The playoff will be played in mid-June (probably on the 15th) in Qatar in a single match and whoever wins will seal their ticket to the World Cup.

The New Zealanders have two World Cup tournaments in their history (Spain 1982 and South Africa 2010). In addition, they played the last three playoffs: in 2010 they defeated Bahrain, in 2014 they fell to Mexico and in 2018 they bit the dust against Peru.

There is no doubt that the Solomons, who have never participated in a World Cup, look like the underdogs, but in football anything can happen. That yes, what is a reality is that on Wednesday a lot of the attention of the Ticos will be in this duel of the qualifying round of Oceania.

Moreover, the coach of the National, Luis Fernando Suárez, announced that he would take care of important figures who have a yellow card and if he added one more he would lose the playoff, such as: Francisco Calvo, Bryan Ruiz, Bryan Oviedo, Celso Borges, Jewison Bennette, Joel Campbell, Keysher Fuller and Alonso Martinez.