“The costs of electrification are beyond the limits”

THE ACCOUNTS DO NOT COME BACK – The rush to electrification the auto industry must slow down. Carlos has no doubts about it Tavares (above in a photo repertoire). In an interview released on the opening day of the conference Reuters Next the ceo of Stellantis he explained all the reasons why excessive pressure from Western governments and large investors to accelerate the transition to electricity is counterproductive. It is essentially a problem of costs: “Increase by 50% compared to a traditional vehicle (with an internal combustion engine, ed) ”, explains Tavares. As if that were not enough, adds the number one of the giant born from the merger between the FCA and PSA groups, “there is no way to pass this increase to the customer, because most motorists are unable to afford the cost of purchasing a battery-powered vehicle ”.

A crossroads with no way out – Faced with such a scenario, there are two options available to manufacturers: raise prices and sell fewer cars, or accept lower profit margins. A crossroads that, beyond the chosen path, would lead to that massive reduction in jobs in factories about which the main European and North American trade union delegations have for some time now continued to express strong concerns. The game, in short, is not worth the candle and Tavares is very convinced: “Within the next five years we should increase our annual productivity by 10%, when in our sector, normally, an increase of 2-3% can be obtained. Only time will tell who will succeed and who will fail ”. Regardless of how and with what reactivity the car manufacturers will be able to react to the sudden transformation of the sector dictated by politics and financial markets, according to the number one of Stellantis, it is now clear that “we are challenging the limits of the industry”.

A BUBBLE TOO BIG? – They contribute to upset the plans of the auto giants who have built their fortunes on the mass production of vehicles with internal combustion engines unscrupulous realities which, by leveraging sustainable mobility, have garnered the enthusiasm of many investors. The big bet of the stock exchanges on the start-ups that produce (in some cases they say they want to produce) electric vehicles has pushed the market valuation of manufacturers like Tesla and Rivian, tiny in the breast of giants like Stellantis, Toyota or Volkswagen, to stellar values. There bubble, according to analysts’ forecasts, it could explode in the second half of this decade or in any case by 2030, when the price of a car on tap should level off with that of a petrol equivalent.

THE PLAN OF TAVARES FOR STELLANTIS – What, in the meantime, car makers who are more late in the sprint towards electrification can do like Stellantis (at least on the Italian-American side of the alliance)? Tavares’s plan, already in place, provides for one cost reduction equal to five billion euros and, at the same time, a thirty billion chip to be spent between now and 2025 for new electric platforms and one or more battery factories. Part of the funds will also be used to implement research and development activities on new technologies and the procurement of raw materials. Stellantis’ latest bet, made together with the German Daimler, is called Factorial and is a startup specialized in the study of solid state batteries. According to Tavares, this is a good starting point: “We can invest more and refine the value chain. For this we have already planned other investments “.