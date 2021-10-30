the costume of Kendal Jenner dressed as a corpse bride

Kendall Jenner in the last few hours, he posted a photo on Instagram in which she appears dressed in a dress corpse Bride, a perfect costume for Halloween. Many thought she was ready for the wedding, but of course she isn’t! This is just a simple costume for the October 31st holiday, Halloween.

Kendall Jenner and the Corpse Bride Costume for Halloween

The influencer then showed, via Instagram Stories, the behind the scenes of the photo shoot she did wearing sensual wedding dresses. Of course, as already said, this is not just any bride but the corpse version, like that of Tim Burton.

In view of Halloween, Kendall Jenner posed for Dana Trippe’s lens wearing different wedding dresses. In one of his Instagram Stories, the influencer showed followers a total white lingerie set paired with fishnet gloves and very high ton sur ton plateau at the feet. In her look, however, there is also a hint of romanticism: Pearls, which are strictly found around the neck. A modern and sensual corpse bride, perfect for Halloween 2021.