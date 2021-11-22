the costume of two characters generated entirely in CGI in the Marvel movie

EternalsAs well as being the latest Marvel Studios film to hit theaters, it was also one of the biggest risks Marvel has taken in recent times. The film of Chloe Zhao he had a very large budget and for the first time used visual effects and green screen to a minimum, favoring shooting on real sets in the style of Zhao.

However, despite all these precautions for a type of shooting as practical as possible, with real sets and live shots without the massive use of visual effects or green screen to favor more intimate and emotional scenes, there are well two characters who had to “wear” costumes entirely generated by computer graphics as the design of the latter changed after the end of the shooting of the Marvel movie.

Attention do not continue reading this article if you have not seen Eternals.

We’re talking about Thena’s costumes (the character played by Angelina Jolie) and of Eros (Harry Styles debut at Marvel) whose character appears in Eternals’ first post-credit scene at the end of the film when he enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe introducing himself to the surviving members of the Eternals ready to join them in aid.

This was revealed by Matt Aitken, visual effects supervisor for Eternals for Weta Digital: “When Thena is with the costume, this is entirely CGI because its design changed in post-production. They hired Angelina Jolie for a few reasons and one of them is that she has a way of moving almost like a dancer“.

As for Eros, Aitken confirmed that her look was decided when principal photography was over: “Another one that changed completely was Eros / Starfox. Her costume was redesigned later“.

Finally, here’s Harry Styles in the Eternals poster.