“The costumes are key to telling the story”

MADRID, Feb. 17 (EUROPA PRESS) –

‘Death on the Nile’the new adaptation of the novels of Christie Agatha directed by Kenneth Brangh, arrives in Spanish cinemas this Friday, February 18. After the premiere in 2017 of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, the director and actor once again gets into the skin of the famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot that will investigate a crime of passion committed in a luxurious boat that travels the Egyptian river at the end of the 30s. Starring Gal Gadot, one of the fundamental aspects of the film is its careful costume design, the work of the Spanish Paco Delgado. “It’s a very important element in telling the story.”he points out.

Oscar nominee for Best Costume Design twice for ‘The Miserables’ (2012) and ‘The Danish Girl’ (2015), Paco Delgado faced the challenge of make a careful wardrobe of more than 140 suits and dresses for a total of 14 main characters. Although he sought to portray the 1930s, the costume designer highlights that Branagh wanted a contemporary point for the costumes.

“Mr Branagh is very meticulous, he had very clear ideas of what he wanted. He was looking for us to make period costumes but, in some way, breathe a certain contemporary atmosphere so that it would reach the current public more directly. I also wanted there to be a certain sensuality in the clothes, since it is a passionate thriller and you had to feel drives like love, lack of love, spite, that you see the skin”Delgado points out in an interview with Europa Press.

With protagonists with a personality as marked as the cases of Gal Gadot or Emma Mackey, Delgado highlights its importance when configuring not only the characters, but also the story. “The costumes are there to tell the story, which is why it is so important, especially for the actors, because they are the ones who have to build the character.. For example, the case of Jacqueline de Bellefort [Mackey]when he enters the wedding scene. The way she’s dressed is made to draw attentionso that everyone notices her and steals the protagonist from the newly released marriage”, exposes the designer.

“There is the case of Gal Gadot’s character, Linnet, who, despite having a lot of money and the world at her feet, is actually a fragile woman.because she has never achieved real affection and all those around her hate and envy her. That should be reflected in his wardrobe, hence he wore lighter colors, which are more prone to getting dirty.Delgado shared in a round of questions for the media after a special screening of the film at the Film Academy.

PERIOD CLOTHING WITH A CONTEMPORARY LOOK

Although updated, Delgado defends that, above all, a recreation of the 30s was sought. “What we did was document ourselves, we saw a lot of Parisian fashion from that decade. What we try to see what pieces, what accessories or ideas have survived from that time. For example, the biased dresses, which from time to time they are seen again on the catwalks, because they have become timeless“, he argues.

“I have tried to see with a contemporary eye what clothes from that decade could be included in the wardrobe of the characters and not look like they are in costume. But, I emphasize, the film is a period production. The only thing is that we wanted to avoid the excess of accessories, which was quite common in those years.“, keep going.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh and written by Michael Green, ‘Death on the Nile’ adapts the famous novel by Agatha Christie. Starring Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Sophie Okonedo, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Letitia Wright, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders and Branagh reprising the role of Poirot





