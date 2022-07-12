The Council of Medical Colleges joins the request for the creation of the specialty of Urgencies and Emergencies

The Galician Council of Medical Colleges has adhered to the request of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (CGCOM) for the creation of the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine before the Ministry of Health.

This has been stated in a statement sent to the media, in which he points out that the global state of health is not going through its best situation, for which he considers this specialty “even more necessary”.

The Council recalls the “tenacious and fair demand” of the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (Semes/Semes Galicia) for the specialty that “is a guarantee of quality, equity and health”, as indicated by the WHO.

As indicated, this claim that Semes was already claiming before the pandemic, became more necessary with it, since emergency doctors “were the first line of hospital shock in the crisis.”

The Consello de Colexios Médicos indicates that this specialty, which is still not recognized in Spain, contrasts with the position of the rest of the world and the European environment, where the Urgencies and Emergencies Section “is one of the most powerful and active specialties”.

In this way, the body joins the petition and asks that emergency professionals “be heard”.