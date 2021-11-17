The councilor dem who wants to “recover doctors and nurses among migrants”

The increase in infections in Italy compared to other countries at the moment seems to be much more contained but the experts do not exclude that in the coming weeks, even in Italy, we can reach numbers of infections from coronavirus important. To avoid returning in the midst of the medical and health emergency, the Regions are taking a step forward in organizing a possible new increase in hospitalizations. The Lazio Region, for example, is looking for health personnel to cope with the fourth wave, which if it arrived at this time would catch hospitals unprepared due to a lack of human resources to be employed in the ward.

In fact, it seems that 350 are missing in the hospitals of Lazio emergency doctors, as many anesthetists and about 1000 nurses. “ And as if December 31st were not enough, dozens of doctors, employed as freelancers in the emergency rooms, risk losing their jobs “, he writes the Republic. A situation that risks being unsustainable if measures are not taken to stop the possible emergency. There is certainly no shortage of unemployed professionals ready to put on their coats and enter the ward. Many young and old would be ready to take up service to do the work for which they have studied and toiled.

However, the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, it seems he is thinking of calling professionals from abroad to the ward in hospitals in his region. “ In the coming months we will have significant exits in medical personnel with early retirement, including in local medicine. Departures not always accompanied by the turnover that makes it possible not to lower levels of assistance. So, even in this case, before arriving at the emergency, we need courageous choices and also to go and pick them up in other places, as done by other countries. “, he said in his speech at the conference” Italy and Europe: the future of health systems after the pandemic “.