The Counselor The film attorney, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot

A financially troubled lawyer accepts a very dangerous assignment. He will find himself embroiled in a whirlwind of violence and death.

Rai 4 proposes today the film entitled The Counselor The attorney. It is a thriller genre film with dramatic atmospheres.

Production is between United States And Great Britain. The year of realization is 2013 and the duration is one hour and 51 minutes.

The Counselor The film prosecutor – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Ridley Scott. The main protagonists are theLawyer And Malkina interpreted respectively by Michael Fassbender And Cameron Diaz. Also in the cast Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem And Brad Pitt in the roles of Laura, Reiner And Westray.

Filming took place in United States, in particular a El Paso in the state of Texas.

The production is of the Fox 2000 Pictures with Scott Free Productions And Nick Wechsler Productions.

The Counselor The prosecutor – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 4

The plot has as the protagonist a Lawyer successful whose name is never spoken. In a moment of professional and economic difficulty he makes an irrevocable decision.

The lawyer is in love with his girlfriend Laura and he is determined to marry her. Finding himself in financial difficulties and having very little money, he decides to accept the proposal of an old client of his. It is about Reiner, a man affiliated with a Mexican drug trafficking clan.

He is entrusted with an extremely delicate and difficult mission. He has to pick up a $ 20 million shipment of cocaine across the Mexican border. An intermediary tries to warn him by making him understand several times how difficult and complicated the mission he is embarking on is.

Final spoiler

Thus begins a chain of events that seems apparently random. In reality it is caused by the disturbing Malkina the girlfriend of Reiner.

It will be so inevitable for theLawyer to be drawn into the abyss of a world that is made up of violence and death.

The Counselor The Attorney – the full cast

