“The Count”: Netflix prepares a vampiric political satire on Pinochet

Just as drama makes you think, comedy is also a great genre to deepen and generate reflection on various situations, problems, historical moments and human issues. Thus, Netflix prepares a vampiric political satire on Augusto Pinochet.

If in the winner of the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, “Jojo Rabbit” (directed by Taika Waititi) Adolf Hitler could be a child’s imaginary friend, to Paul Larraindistinguished filmmaker also recognized in Hollywood, the Chilean dictator will be a 250-year-old vampire.

Pablo Larrain | Photo: Credits Luis Poirot/Netflix | Via Variety



This was revealed by the specialized media Varietywhich detailed that the Chilean director, director of the biopics “Spencer” (2021) and “Jackie” (2016), about two of the most influential political ladies starring Kristen Stewart Y Natalie Portman as Lady Di and Jacqueline Kennedy, respectively; will tell a story where Pinochet is not dead but lives in our times but wishes “to die once and for all, due to the ailments that brought him dishonor and family conflicts.”

Starring Jaime Vadell (“Three sad tigers”, “No”) and Gloria Munchmeyer (“The moon in the mirror”, “42 days in the dark”), as well as Larrain, Alfredo Castro (“Tony Manero”, “I’m afraid of a bullfighter”) and Paula Luchinger (“Ema”, “La Jauría”), “El Conde” will feature a script by the director, along with William Calderonwho come from working together on “Neruda”, and being the winner of the Berlin Grand Jury Prize “The Club”.

Pablo Larraín on the set of “Jackie” with Natalie Portman



Produced by Juan de Dios Larraín in Chile, it will be part of Netflix’s catalog of premieres that it is preparing for next 2023.