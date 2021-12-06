The definition and solution of: The countess played by Alida Valli in Senso. Below you will find the answer to solve de crosswords The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross. In case you know other solutions for the same question, please comment by suggesting the other resolutions.

8 letter solution: SERPIERI

Curiosity: The countess interpreted by Alida Valli in Senso

Senso is a 1954 film directed by Luchino Visconti, with Alida Valli and Farley Granger as the main actors. The film is inspired by the homonymous … Serpieri meaning

sf named after the industrialist Giambattista Serpieri (1832-1897). – Rhombic mineral, basic hydrated sulphate of calcium, copper and zinc, of secondary origin, which is found in some copper and lead deposits in the form of aggregates and tufts of thin elongated needles, gray in color Definition of Treccani

