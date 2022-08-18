News

The countries of the European Union that try to close their doors to Russian tourists

  • BBC News World

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin pushes for a ban on Russian tourists.

Almost six months after the start of the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Vladimir Putin, the doors of some countries of the European Union (EU) are beginning to close for Russian citizens.

The governments of Estonia and Finland are leading an initiative that seeks to close Russian tourists access to the Schengen zone of free transit, which includes 22 EU members as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

It is not correct that Russian citizens can travel, enter the European Schengen zone, be tourists, see the landscapes, while Russia is killing people in the Ukraine. That is wrong,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference in Oslo on Tuesday.

His stance was echoed by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right.” She then added: “It’s time to end Russian tourism now.”.

