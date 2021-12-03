the countries of the North make a wall

On the rise in the bill in Europe it is still north versus south. The red alert on the energy accounts – after Nomisma calculated that, in the absence of a state intervention, from 1 January the gas consumption of Italians will cost 50% more – has also arrived in Brussels, where yesterday the Ministers responsible for energy clashed over common measures at the EU level to alleviate the pressure on the pockets of families and businesses. However, there is still smoke on the agreement, even if the European Commission has opened to the proposals of the States of Southern Europe – starting with the idea of ​​common reserves carried out by the Draghi government – contained in a non-paper, an interlocutory document presented by France with the support of Italy, Spain and Greece, which highlights the need to “strengthen consumer protection against price fluctuations”.

THE POSITIONS

On the other side of the fence, Germany has closed the ranks of the large hawk front (there are also Austrians, Dutch and Danes): they oppose the possibility of changing the rules on the functioning of the electricity market in Europe, which follows in fact the price of the most expensive source. The Nordics continue to preach caution: according to them, the price hike is temporary and everything will return to normal at the beginning of the year; national measures to support the most vulnerable businesses and households are therefore a sufficient response. Words, however, that seem not to take into account the global alert on inflation destined to last longer than expected, driven precisely by energy costs.

UPHILL

The EU is divided on the answer because it is divided above all in the perception of the problem. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson admitted this: “The price increases do not affect all Member States in the same way”, varying mainly on the basis of the energy mix of each nation. And the holder of the Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani also recalled this during the ministerial, addressing his colleagues: «These days the price of energy per megawatt hour goes from 270 euros in some European countries to 123 in others. It does not seem to me that the system works in such a way as to protect European citizens: there is a spread that is very large ». During the meeting in Brussels “many options were analyzed, from common storage to the possibility of a European regulatory system that better protects the citizen, but there is still no solution identified”, added Cingolani, convinced that if the price increases were to continuing the government’s current mitigating action may no longer be enough.

Yet something is starting to move in Brussels. The presentation of the energy package on which the leaders will then have to discuss during the European Council of 16-17 December is expected in ten days. In the draft text on which the Commission services are working there is also “the joint procurement of strategic gas stocks,” Simson assured yesterday. Europe, is the thesis of the Mediterranean states, must learn from the success of the joint purchase of vaccines and do the same with gas stocks: a voluntary mechanism of centralized supply, with whoever is there, to cope with emergencies ” it would guarantee further flexibility to improve the supply of gas by ensuring additional volumes at affordable prices ”, reads the non-paper with which the states of the South challenge the resistances of the North.