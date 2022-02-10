the countries that abandon the green pass – Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

Boris Johnson has announced the stop to restrictions in Great Britain from 21 February, the French government has lifted the obligation of outdoor masks already on 2 February and on the 16th discos and concerts will reopen, in the Czech Republic from today it will no longer be necessary green pass in public places and hairdressers

The contagion curves drop, and in several European countries we can see the archiving of now habitual measures such as masks – retired from tomorrow outdoors also in Italy – vaccination passes and even tampons. A precursor, as in other phases of the pandemic, is the United Kingdom, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a possible normalization by the end of February. The infections decrease: in the last 24 hours about 66 thousand, a far cry from the more than 150 thousand at the beginning of January. Mortality is dropping (276 deaths yesterday) and also hospitalizations, to the minimum of the last two months. So yesterday Boris Johnson, in Parliament, announced that we can drop the latest restrictions, including the requirement of isolation for positives, a month in advance. That is not on March 24, as per the current deadline, but on February 21, when the premier will present a plan to live with the virus. Last month, the UK’s conservative government lifted most of the restrictions, from face masks (now mandatory only on public transport) to the need for a vaccination pass on premises.

The announcement of the French government spokesman Gabriel Attal echoes across the Channel that between the end of March and the beginning of April the vaccination pass could be revoked and maybe even advance on the question of the mask. There is a beginning of improvement in hospitals and there are projections that can give hope, Attal said. The French government adapts the restrictions to the level of infections, Attal recalls: the obligation to wear an outdoor mask was already lifted on February 2, discos and concerts will reopen on February 16, in March the health protocol could be relaxed in schools. The rest of the new cases are 235,267 in the last 24 hours, 35% less than seven days ago.

Towards the lifting of restrictions from March also Poland: Health Minister Adam Niedzielski, in an interview, talks about a realistic perspective, if the pace at which the infections descend remains the same. The obligation to wear a mask indoors could become a recommendation; the school in the presence priority; the mandatory days of isolation for the infected, from 10 to seven. From today, then, You will no longer need a pass to enter public places and hairdressers in the Czech Republic. And from March 1, most of the other anti-Covid restrictions still in force will be lifted, Prime Minister Petr Fiala promised yesterday.

Further north, Denmark has already given up on masks and green passes since 1 February and now the Swedish government is also baptizing the start of a new phase. Remove the limits to the opening hours of restaurants and clubs – a step celebrated on Tuesday night with parties and queues from the bouncers – and away the masks on public transport. Even the swabs will be filed, or nearly so, in the two Scandinavian countries. Denmark reduces the limit of molecules administered daily, from 500,000 to 200,000. And it blocks the free blanket tests from 6 March. Sweden has suspended large-scale tampons even for symptomatic patients, dismantled many centers and left the right to a free PCR only to health professionals, the elderly and the vulnerable. Tampons, expensive for public health, are no longer essential if the prevailing variant is the mild Omicron: this is the ratio of the measures explained by the two governments.

The lightening foreseen in Italy draws a similar roadmap. From tomorrow the obligation to wear an outdoor mask falls; from 31 March also indoors. On March 31, with the end of the state of emergency, the government will have to evaluate whether to abolish the obligation of the green pass, also according to the contagion curve: the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, yesterday, promised easing in this sense from here soon.