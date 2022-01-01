The country has no general practitioner Appeal to Zaia and to the prefect

The 1,500 inhabitants of Affi were left without a general practitioner. Veronica Miorelli from Verona, who has temporarily held this function since January 1, 2021, will fill a new position in the city from tomorrow. Ulss 9 will have to complete the competition to assign the vacant post of general practitioner to Affi, which is now uncovered. «This is an absurd situation», thunders Marco Giacomo Sega, Mayor of Affi, «how can an entire Municipality be left unguarded? This lack will lead to considerable inconvenience, aggravated by the ongoing health emergency. Citizens are abandoned in times of need, considering the importance of territorial medicine, this is a real disaster. The ranking for the coverage of places available for general practitioners was defined only a few days ago “. “In any case, the Ulss 9 has allowed the transfer of the general practitioner of Affi to another location”, continues the mayor. «Obviously, therefore, the place will remain uncovered until a replacement is found and who knows when it will be. In the meantime, no candidacy has arrived ». And he adds: «I would not have to personally accompany my fellow citizens to the Bussolengo hospital, the nearest public hospital, even for a simple prescription. This is ethically unacceptable ». The mayor wrote, to denounce the absurd situation that the population of Affi is undergoing, to the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia, to the regional councilor for health Manuela Lanzarin, to the prefect of Verona Donato Giovanni Cafagna, to the director general of the Ulss 9 Pietro Girardi and to Dr. Paolo Barbieri, who deals with the basic medicine conventions for the Ulss 9. “I pointed out to Girardi and Barbieri, with a specific communication that from 1 January Affi will remain without a general practitioner and I have urged, given the gravity of the situation, an urgent replacement, but to date no applications have been received. In addition, the general practitioners who operate in the municipalities bordering ours, have reached all, except one, the maximum number of patients they can follow, which with the derogation now in place, range from 1,500 up to a maximum of 1,800 patients ” . Until a few days ago, Dr. Miorelli shared the medical office and the related secretarial service, in via Del Donatore at number 18, with Dr. Domenica Currò, pediatrician. “The absence of my colleague in general medicine also puts my work in crisis. So far with my colleague, who has now transferred her business to Verona, “explains Currò,” I have divided the costs for the rental of the studio, those relating to the salary of the secretary and the electronic connection. It should be added that for the people of Affi, who need a general practitioner, not even a telephone reference can be given “. Mayor Sega and Dr. Currò close in unison saying: «Ours is not a controversy for its own sake, but a cry of alarm. The right to health must be protected. Territorial medicine is a fundamental safeguard. A solution must be found as soon as possible. The situation of Affi will soon be experienced in many other municipalities “, they add. “A large number of doctors will retire next year. It is necessary to intervene urgently, before it is too late ». •.