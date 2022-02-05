The country where it rains fish

In Holland it rains dead fish. It happens in the town of Enkhuizen, whose port was once one of the main offices of the Dutch East India Company. The strange phenomenon is linked to the invasion of a group of cormorants.

“Each cormorant eats three to four large fish. And then they can’t take off anymore and spit the fish. That’s why they are all over the place,” explains a resident of Nh niews. Due to the new threat, a school of fish has sought refuge in a canal, becoming trapped. A group of local fishermen tried to save them, but the cormorants thwarted the operation.

Citizens are exasperated: “The cormorants must be hunted, there are too many – says another resident – It’s a disaster for nature. It’s not just the fish, even the trees are dying.” of their greed, cormorants that don’t shed enough weight often end up crashing into house windows and cars.

Jorrit Voet, Hoogheemraadschap spokesperson Hollands Noorderkwartier (Hhnk), the association that was involved in saving the fish last week, explains that unfortunately nothing can be done because the cormorant is a protected species. In recent days there have been criticisms of the rescue operation. “It was said that we took them to the cormorants. But they were in the harbor for four months, and not even then all the fish were eaten,” says the spokesperson. “If we did nothing, the fish would be suffocated, and the cormorants would they would have found it anyway. And then it would have been even worse ”, he concludes.