The coup in favor of CR7 at Manchester United

2022-02-18
The English press has uncovered a new problem at Manchester United and in particular there are two players who are being the protagonists: Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.
Everything is born from the captaincy of the club, Daily Mail speaks of “a power struggle” in which coach Ralf Rangnick tried to mediate, but even with apparent success.
Cristiano and Maguire have held talks and CR7’s intention is to take pressure off the defender, who has been heavily criticized for his poor performances at United.
The problem is that Harry does not want to give the bracelet to Ronaldo and refuses to stop being the leader of the team, since he feels marginalized by the locker room.
Rangnick has a plan and he wants Cristiano to become the mentor of youngsters like Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay or Marcus Rashford, but Maguire is preventing him.
“Originally, Cristiano Ronaldo was asking the players to back Harry Maguire. But the problem is that the manager now wants Ronaldo to be the mentor for all these younger players. That has left Harry in no man’s land, since he is the captain and he has to say and follow what Ronaldo says, so that everything is pleasant, ”a source explained to ‘The Mirror’ about the problem.
The same newspaper mentioned ensures that it is “inevitable” that CR7 overthrow Harry Maguire as captain of Manchester United.