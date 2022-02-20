The coup in favor of CR7 at Manchester United

2022-02-18

The English press has uncovered a new problem at Manchester United and in particular there are two players who are being the protagonists: Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

Everything is born from the captaincy of the club, Daily Mail speaks of “a power struggle” in which coach Ralf Rangnick tried to mediate, but even with apparent success.

Cristiano and Maguire have held talks and CR7’s intention is to take pressure off the defender, who has been heavily criticized for his poor performances at United.