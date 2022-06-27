the couple are said to have already signed separation papers

The controversy seems endless for Shakira and Gerard Pique, as new details are known every day about what was one of the most notorious breakups of the year, which after 12 years of relationship decided to put a stop to it. term, after the confirmation of several theories, for example that which points out that the footballer would have been unfaithful to him or that it would have been for money, since the singer would have refused him a large sum for an investment.

Since the couple’s announcement of their separation became known, the player’s attitude towards Shakira has been criticized in the networks.

Fans and the global press continue to speculate about what will happen to their two children as a result of their relationship, Milan and Sasha, and how they will go about their respective lives.

Recently, the Spanish press published new information where it is assured that there is no turning back and that the now ex-partner would already have the papers for their separation and the custody of their children ready, which formalize their separation.

As revealed by journalist Jordi Martin, Gerard Pique’s lawyer was seen a few days ago in the couple’s former home to hand over documents.

According to the man who reported this information, these papers would correspond to both the divorce and the custody of the children.

New information about the player’s new partner

In addition, the journalist also took the opportunity to reveal more details about the woman with whom Pique was unfaithful to Shakira.

According to him, the man without any sanctions has been dating this person since December 2021, to the point that this woman has already gone to the stadium to see him play with Barcelona.

Also, in the previously mentioned program where these details were known, a spoken portrait of who would be the new person with whom Pique would have a romantic relationship was obtained, a similar appearance to that of Shakira is evident in the image.