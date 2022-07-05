the couple caught looking for sales…

Shakira would seek to buy more time and thus find a way for her to obtain custody of her children.

Colombian singer Shakira has been in the eye of the hurricane for the past few weeks after revealing that her relationship with Pique had come to an end, but after confirmation various rumors started circulating about the reasons behind the breakup, but this that hogged everyone’s attention is the legal battle that was about to happen.

Well, the ‘I Congratulate You’ singer is said to be willing to change her residency to Miami so she gets full custody of her kids, but for that it’s been revealed she’ll be spilling some Gerard Pique secrets.

The legal battle between Gerard Pique and Shakira is not over yet, as it was revealed that they were unable to reach an agreement after several demands from the singer, but Shakira has made it clear that she will not back down. to the negotiations of his ex-partner.

Remember that after learning that Gerard Pique was unfaithful to Shakira, the Colombian would have decided to use these tests to keep Sasha and Milan away from him, despite the fact that her children grew up in Spain, Shakira is determined to move with them to Mayami.

News sources have revealed that the deals between Shakira and Pique to keep custody of the children have not progressed much, but it has been revealed that the singer will do everything in her power to ensure that she is the winner. custody of their sons. So much so that it was mentioned that Shakira could reveal some of Pique’s secrets.

According to the “Informalia” media outlet, Shakira began to create a report on Gerard Pique in which he collects information from the footballer to reveal secrets that could harm his image in the case of child custody.

“That’s why there are people who scrape information and prepare the macro pique report, with all its adventures and some surprises that will not leave anyone indifferent. There are things that could do him a lot of harm, and not just in terms of a couple or loved ones, ”they detailed.

With these statements, it is clear that Shakira continues to have the goal of moving to Miami with her children in mind and will do everything in her power to make it happen and would seek to buy more time. and thus find the way it is who wins custody of their children.