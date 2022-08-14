the couple faces a new conflict

In the midst of negotiations that revolve around the custody of their children, Shakira and Gérard Piqué have a new dispute. It is a private jet that the couple had paid for.

While the average person would never think of these types of conflicts, the rich and famous have issues that would be unthinkable for ordinary people. The couple that Shakira and Pique have been together for 12 years have been one of the most popular and in turn one of those who have accumulated the most money in their checking accounts.

The high benefits that, until at least this season, the footballer has earned for his work at FC Barcelona, ​​have nothing to envy to the stratospheric figures that the singer would earn every year. Mainly due to his live shows. The truth is that between the two, they built a fortune that even served to own a private plane.

A plane, the new dispute between Shakira and Pique

If at the beginning of the disagreement we talk about who was going to keep the children, now, once this question has been settled, it is time to share the material goods that the couple has accumulated during these more than 10 years of intimacy.

The discussion revolves around a Learjet 60XR, a private jet that can accommodate up to 10 passengers and which over the years has been modified to suit the couple’s tastes and is currently worth close to $20 million. According to information from this media, on the plane there is a twin bedroom, a family dining room and a bedroom with television, all kinds of comforts for family travel.

This coveted material good is a source of dispute, since neither Shakira nor Pique want to give up this luxurious means of transport which for the two members of the couple does not involve an expense that they cannot afford.