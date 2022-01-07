The couple Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck abandon Superman and Batman forever?

George Clooney is ashamed of his Batman and would not want his wife Amal to ever see his performance, meanwhile Robert Pattinson enjoys the adrenaline of waiting for Batman. Henry Cavill, on the other hand, has no intention of hanging up his cloak, as he also confessed to Vanity Fair. Feelings towards superheroes DC Universe on the part of their interpreters remain conflicting but in the meantime the fans cross their fingers because they do not always like changes, much less the passing of the baton.

Lately, on the other hand, it seems that the only one to get everyone to agree is Spider-Man: Marvel pushes on the Multiverse and hits the mark, as demonstrated at the box office Spider Man: No way home, which in Italy alone has exceeded 20 million.

To counter the advance of the Avengers, in all their forms, in short, DC is preparing for the counter-offensive. The next hero on the way? The Flash with Ezra Miller who, according to rumors gathered by TMZ, would not contemplate either Ben Affleck nor Henry Cavill (except through the use of archive images). The Justice League, in short, changes its face. The film marks a new era, in short, and arrives in cinemas on November 22nd directed by Andres Muschietti (director of the two new It). Apparently the Man of Steel is being replaced by Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle) and that there is a tendency to change what has been seen so far under the creative control of Zack Snyder.

Let’s start, then, from what has already been made official: after three decades from the film directed by Tim Burton, Michael Keaton / Batman (in flesh and blood but also as narrator) will return to the cast… and not for an isolated case. His Batman will also reappear in Batgirl with Leslie Grace, much to the delight of her interpreter: she confirmed it during a podcast guest Variety Awards Circuit.

What will become of Gal Gadot / Wonder Woman instead? It is not known – but the public believes it – if he will come back for The Flash (it seems to be present also in Shazam! Fury of the Gods). In short, many indiscretions and few certainties. Henry Cavill, however, currently on Netflix with The Witcher 2, do not throw in the towel and does not lose hope. However, he could console himself with another role that seems to have been waiting for him for years, the new James Bond, as heir to Daniel Craig. Meanwhile, there would be a good background of Simon and Garfunkel to underline the nostalgia effect that his presence would trigger next to Ben Affleck. The latter, in fact, gave rise (involuntarily) to the meme of Sad Affleck when, during an interview with his colleague, he limited himself to staring into space or to stand with your head down in front of the camera. While the odd couple is unlikely to reunite, fans are hoping for an encore of their performances because together they are like yin and yang.

In short, in Hollywood, you never get bored, especially because this continuous turnover of faces and roles breaks the monotony and keeps the public’s attention high.