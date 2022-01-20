the couple Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on the set. photo

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sndler together again on the set of the highly anticipated sequel to Murder Mystery, the acclaimed Netflix original comedy released in June 2019 and immediately rocketed to the top of the most viewed platform movies ever.

How did you find out about the start of filming on “Murder Mystery”?

Sandler and Aniston were photographed on set in Hawaii and some of these photos suggest the story takes place in Oahu, Hawaii. Aniston (52) wears a green top and floral skirt, which show off her toned muscles, while Sandler (55) wears a blue suit. The two friends and colleagues return to play the role of spouses Nick and Audrey Spitz. (Murder Mystery 2)

The great debut

Murder Mystery was released in 2019 and was declared Netflix’s biggest debut at the time. Shortly after, Netflix announced a sequel. It was reportedly seen by over 70 million families in the first month of release, a record that has since been surpassed by Extraction and Red Notice.

The first movie

The first film saw the two protagonists on vacation in Europe where they come across a murder mystery and take on the task of solving it. Murder Mystery 2 marks the third collaboration between Sandler and Aniston. They were also seen together in Just Go With It. Jeremy Garelick, who previously co-wrote The Wedding Ringer and The Break-Up, will direct the sequel. Netflix has yet to announce the release date, but the film is expected to release in 2022.