the couple ready to put the ring on their finger?

As they prepare to become parents for the first time, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are also planning to pass the ring on their finger. Information balanced by a relative of the singer.

It will be more than a year that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spin the great love. It was in May 2021 that the rapper formalized his affair with the singer, during an interview with the magazine QG. And the two lovebirds seem to live a cloudless love. Especially since a few weeks ago, we learned that Rihanna was pregnant with their first child.

Since the announcement of her pregnancy, the young woman has not ceased to display her very round belly, if not to show each time a little more in love with A$AP Rocky. Besides, it could well be that the future parents plan to unite for better or for worse. History to deny the rumors of deception?

A staged marriage proposal?

A$AP Rocky, who is currently in the crosshairs of justice, has unveiled the clip for his latest single, titled BMD. And it seemed to many that it was dedicated to the woman of his life, which is featured in the video . We can see the rapper showing off his grillz (jewel for the teeth very popular with American rappers, editor’s note) with the writing: “Will you marry me? “. Rihanna then responds with a smile, also revealing a grillz, on which we can read: “I want it”.

This staging ignited the Web, while casting doubt on the exact status of the relationship between the two stars. Especially since Rihanna has been spotted on several occasions sporting a stunning jewel on her finger, which many have seen as an engagement ring.

“A Romantic Ceremony”

According to some rumors relayed in the press, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly plan to get married. They would even be in full preparation for the ceremony, in addition to having to welcome their first child. According to information from Sunthe interpreter of Diamonds would like to take inspiration from the low-key wedding of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, which took place in a small committee in 2008:

Rihanna has already spoken to photographers, whom she considers close friends, to capture the magical moments of her wedding to A$AP.

However, a source told the British tabloid. And to add:

It looks like the ceremony will take place very soon. She keeps the details to herself but it will be a small ceremony and very romantic. Just like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, they will do it in a low key way and people will surely hear about it afterwards.

