The couple Shakira and Gérard Piqué in crisis: the player would have cheated on the singer with the mother of a teammate at Barça

The marital crisis of the Spanish defender and the Colombian artist could splash the locker room of FC Barcelona.

The marital crisis Gerard Pique and Shakira occupies all the pages of the Spanish press, in an unprecedented conflict which has just experienced a new unexpected twist.

Read also :

Catalonia: the couple formed by Shakira and Gérard Piqué will separate after an infidelity of the footballer

Thursday, the newspaper El Periodico revealed with whom Gérard Piqué had cheated on Shakira. It would be a “student in her twenties“also blonde, and who would also work as “hostess in several events”.

Read also :

The Shakira and Gerard Pique couple in crisis: who is the footballer’s mistress?

He allegedly cheated on Shakira with Gavi’s mother

But the marital crisis of the Spanish defender and the Colombian artist could splash the locker room of the Catalan club. The identity of another woman with whom Pique allegedly committed adultery has been revealed. According to Turkish journalist Melih Esat Açil, Gérard Piqué slept with Gavi’s mother, his teammate in the colors of Barça.

“Shakira caught Gerard Pique having an affair with another woman. This woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi,” he wrote on Twitter. The journalist points out that the young Spanish player was unaware of this relationship.