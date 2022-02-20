The couple trying to sell America’s nuclear secrets

  • Tara McKelvey
  • BBC News, Washington

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe

image source, CBS

Caption,

Diana and Jonathan Toebbe

The wife of a US Navy engineer has pleaded guilty to trying to help her husband sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign country.

Diana Toebbe, 46, served as her husband’s lookout while he dropped off inside information at a drop-off point.

It was even reported that on one occasion, the man had hidden a memory card with information inside a peanut butter sandwich.

Toebbe, a former teacher, could spend up to three years in jail under a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

