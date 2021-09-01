The couples game on Rai 3, plot and curiosity

Cast and characters
Guillaume Canet: Alain Danielson
Juliette Binoche: Selena
Vincent Macaigne: Léonard Spiegel
Christa Théret: Laure D’Angerville
Nora Hamzawi: Valérie
Pascal Greggory: Marc-Antoine Rouvel
Laurent Poitrenaux: writer
Sigrid Bouaziz: publisher
Lionel Dray: publisher
Nicolas Bouchaud: David
Violaine Gillibert: Paloma
Laetitia Spigarelli: Amelia
Aurelia Petit: Jacqueline
Jean-Luc Vincent: Carsten
Antonin Brehier: Martin Danielson
Antoine Reinartz: Blaise
Italian voice actors
Tony Sansone: Alain Danielson
Alessandra Korompay: Selena
Vittorio Guerrieri: Léonard Spiegel
Chiara Oliviero: Laure D’Angerville
Anna Cousins: Valérie
Enrico Di Troia: Marc-Antoine Rouvel
Valeria Zazzaretta: Amelia
Lilli Manzini: Jacqueline
Antonio Palumbo: Carsten
Gabriele Meoni: Martin Danielson
Carlo Petruccetti: Blaise
The plot
Alain, a successful publisher, and Leonard, its historical author, struggle to understand the world of contemporary publishing, made up of e-books and social media. When they meet to discuss Leonard’s new manuscript – yet another autobiographical novel focusing on his romance with a minor celebrity – Alain refuses to publish it. Alain’s wife, Selena, disagrees: she is convinced that the book is a masterpiece. But his judgment could be biased, given that it is Leonard’s lover who meanwhile is with Valerie, who agrees with Alain on the book, who in the meantime tries to reform his publishing house by confronting an expert consultant in e- book. Who is also his mistress.
Curiosity
- Born in Paris on January 25, 1955, Olivier Assayas began his career as a painter and graphic designer
designer. He began making his short films while exploring the issues of globalization of culture and technologies as editor of the Cahiers du Cinema (1980-1985). From his debut film, Disorder, awarded at the Venice Critics’ Week (1986), he produced a very rich and varied series of works that brought him international recognition. Summer hours (2008) was described by the New York Times as “the best film of the 21st century (so far)”. Olivier Assayas has also published a few books, including a collection of his essays on cinema, a biography of Kenneth Anger and a series of conversations with Ingmar Bergman.
- Actor, screenwriter and director, Guillaume Canet (Alain) is recognized as one of the most versatile and popular artists of his generation. After several successful films as an actor, in 2002 he directed his first feature film, Mon idol, then, in 2006, Do not tell anyone, for which he won a César for Best Director. In 2010 his third film, Little Lies Among Friends, was a huge international success. Fourth, Blood Ties – The law of blood, co-written with James Gray and shot entirely in the United States, starring Clive Owen, Billy Crudup, Marion Cotillard, Mila Kunis, Zoe Saldana and Matthias Schoenaerts, premiered out of competition at Cannes in 2013. His fifth film as director , Rock’n Roll, came out in 2017.
- Juliette Binoche (Selena) is among the most popular and award-winning French actresses of her era. Since the beginning of his career in the mid-1980s, he has starred in more than fifty films. Muse of many French and international authors, she has often worked with Leos Carax, André Téchiné, Abbas Kiarostami, Michael, Claire Denis and Bruno Dumont. She was also the first actress to win an award at the three major European film festivals: Berlin, Cannes and Venice. The Dating Game is his third collaboration with Olivier Assayas, with whom he had previously worked on Summer hours (2008) and Sils Maria (2014).
- The soundtrack includes the songs: “Beach Club” by Per Bluitgen Andreasen & Yannick Kalfayan, “Late For My Funeral” by Mike Stinson, “El Jarabe Tapatio” by Mexico Mariachi, “Gopuru” by Gurrumul; “The Sailor In Love With The Sea” by The 6ths, “Just Like Eddie” by Heinz Burt, “Abrasive” by Ratatat, “Here Come the Martian Martians” by Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers.
Director’s notes
Our world is constantly changing and always has been. The challenge is being able to keep an eye on
this flow and understand what is really at stake, in order to adapt to the news or not. At the
at the end of the day, that’s what politics and public opinion are about. The digitization of the
our world and its reduction to algorithms is the modern vector of a change that confuses us and overwhelms us inexorably. The digital economy violates the rules and often the laws. It questions what seemed stable and established, yet dissolves at the mere touch. The dating game does not try to analyze how this new economy works. His intent is to observe, sometimes in a funny way, the questions that haunt each of us on a personal and emotional level. [Oliver Assayas]