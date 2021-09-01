The couples game on Rai 3, plot and curiosity

Cast and characters

Guillaume Canet: Alain Danielson

Juliette Binoche: Selena

Vincent Macaigne: Léonard Spiegel

Christa Théret: Laure D’Angerville

Nora Hamzawi: Valérie

Pascal Greggory: Marc-Antoine Rouvel

Laurent Poitrenaux: writer

Sigrid Bouaziz: publisher

Lionel Dray: publisher

Nicolas Bouchaud: David

Violaine Gillibert: Paloma

Laetitia Spigarelli: Amelia

Aurelia Petit: Jacqueline

Jean-Luc Vincent: Carsten

Antonin Brehier: Martin Danielson

Antoine Reinartz: Blaise

Italian voice actors

Tony Sansone: Alain Danielson

Alessandra Korompay: Selena

Vittorio Guerrieri: Léonard Spiegel

Chiara Oliviero: Laure D’Angerville

Anna Cousins: Valérie

Enrico Di Troia: Marc-Antoine Rouvel

Valeria Zazzaretta: Amelia

Lilli Manzini: Jacqueline

Antonio Palumbo: Carsten

Gabriele Meoni: Martin Danielson

Carlo Petruccetti: Blaise

The plot

Alain, a successful publisher, and Leonard, its historical author, struggle to understand the world of contemporary publishing, made up of e-books and social media. When they meet to discuss Leonard’s new manuscript – yet another autobiographical novel focusing on his romance with a minor celebrity – Alain refuses to publish it. Alain’s wife, Selena, disagrees: she is convinced that the book is a masterpiece. But his judgment could be biased, given that it is Leonard’s lover who meanwhile is with Valerie, who agrees with Alain on the book, who in the meantime tries to reform his publishing house by confronting an expert consultant in e- book. Who is also his mistress.

Curiosity

Born in Paris on January 25, 1955, Olivier Assayas began his career as a painter and graphic designer

designer. He began making his short films while exploring the issues of globalization of culture and technologies as editor of the Cahiers du Cinema (1980-1985). From his debut film, Disorder, awarded at the Venice Critics’ Week (1986), he produced a very rich and varied series of works that brought him international recognition. Summer hours (2008) was described by the New York Times as “the best film of the 21st century (so far)”. Olivier Assayas has also published a few books, including a collection of his essays on cinema, a biography of Kenneth Anger and a series of conversations with Ingmar Bergman. Actor, screenwriter and director, Guillaume Canet (Alain) is recognized as one of the most versatile and popular artists of his generation. After several successful films as an actor, in 2002 he directed his first feature film, Mon idol, then, in 2006, Do not tell anyone, for which he won a César for Best Director. In 2010 his third film, Little Lies Among Friends, was a huge international success. Fourth, Blood Ties – The law of blood, co-written with James Gray and shot entirely in the United States, starring Clive Owen, Billy Crudup, Marion Cotillard, Mila Kunis, Zoe Saldana and Matthias Schoenaerts, premiered out of competition at Cannes in 2013. His fifth film as director , Rock’n Roll, came out in 2017.

Juliette Binoche (Selena) is among the most popular and award-winning French actresses of her era. Since the beginning of his career in the mid-1980s, he has starred in more than fifty films. Muse of many French and international authors, she has often worked with Leos Carax, André Téchiné, Abbas Kiarostami, Michael, Claire Denis and Bruno Dumont. She was also the first actress to win an award at the three major European film festivals: Berlin, Cannes and Venice. The Dating Game is his third collaboration with Olivier Assayas, with whom he had previously worked on Summer hours (2008) and Sils Maria (2014).

The soundtrack includes the songs: “Beach Club” by Per Bluitgen Andreasen & Yannick Kalfayan, “Late For My Funeral” by Mike Stinson, “El Jarabe Tapatio” by Mexico Mariachi, “Gopuru” by Gurrumul; “The Sailor In Love With The Sea” by The 6ths, “Just Like Eddie” by Heinz Burt, “Abrasive” by Ratatat, “Here Come the Martian Martians” by Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers.

Director’s notes

Our world is constantly changing and always has been. The challenge is being able to keep an eye on

this flow and understand what is really at stake, in order to adapt to the news or not. At the

at the end of the day, that’s what politics and public opinion are about. The digitization of the

our world and its reduction to algorithms is the modern vector of a change that confuses us and overwhelms us inexorably. The digital economy violates the rules and often the laws. It questions what seemed stable and established, yet dissolves at the mere touch. The dating game does not try to analyze how this new economy works. His intent is to observe, sometimes in a funny way, the questions that haunt each of us on a personal and emotional level. [Oliver Assayas]

