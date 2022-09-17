The couples in real life of the protagonists of ‘The House of the Dragon’

We ‘shipped’ their characters in the HBO series, but who are Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Fabien Frankel and company dating behind the scenes?

At the moment no ‘shippeos’ have emerged behind the scenes of The House of the Dragon, but in front yes, definitely. There are already two “teams” that hold conflicting positions regarding who Rhaenyra Targaryen should end up with, whether with her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), with whom there is an attraction as forbidden as it is incestuous, or with her royal guard Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel ), with whom he recently lost his virginity. However, the story of The House of the Dragon It is already written and it is only a matter of time before we discover that the heiress will not marry any of them, although the relationship of attraction promises to continue to be there. In the HBO series we also find other love affairs, lifelong marriages and others of convenience, but What about the relationships of its protagonists in real life? As in the ‘spin-off’ of Game of ThronesSome remain single, others have been married for years, and others keep their lives private from the public eye. Take note below of the couples -or not- of the actors and actresses of the HBO series.

matt smith

Instagram

The also star of The Crown matt smith, in charge of playing Daemon Targaryen, usually keeps his relationships private, but several well-known couples are known to him, his most famous courtship being, perhaps, the one he had with Lily James, actress of Cinderella and, more recently, of Pam and Tommy. The couple separated in 2019 after more than 5 years of relationship and Smith is not currently known as a partner, but he is very clear about what he wants: “I think that’s what life is about at the end. Children. Starting a family”, he told Esquire in an interview last summer.

Milly Alcock

Instagram Milly Alcock

She has captivated us as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen even if only for a few episodes, but we only know about Milly Alcock professional details or details related to her past before becoming an actress. Thus, it is unknown if Millie is single or in a relationship, since her personal life is kept absolutely secret. She is also not known of any previous relationship.

Paddy Considine

The person in charge of playing King Viserys I, Paddy Considine, has been happily with Shelly Considine since 2002. Interestingly, he and his wife fell in love when they were only eighteen years old and have remained together ever since. The actor always knew that Shelly was his soulmate and they are the parents of three children.

Fabien Frankel

We love to see his relationship with Rhaenyra on screen, but what about the one in charge of playing Criston Cole in the HBO series? A Fabien Frankel he is not currently known to be in a relationship, but in the past he was linked to the famous British actress Jenna Coleman, with whom she shared a cast in The Serpent. However, his has never been confirmed.

Emily Carey

Instagram Emily Carey

She plays the young version of Alicent Hightower, although she will soon be replaced by Olivia Cooke. In real life, Emily Carey is dating musician Kelli Marie, who plays in the band Real Like You. In fact, you can find endless images of the couple on the actress’s Instagram account and tons of videos on TikTok.

Steve Toussaint

The person in charge of playing Corlys Velaryon in the HBO series, in which he maintains a solid relationship with Rhaenys Targaryen, very little is known about Steve Toussaint’s life. The actor is 56 years old and is a very private and reserved person, he does not share details or talk about his family and, of course, he does not mention any women or wives either.

Eve Best

She is the princess Rhaenys Targaryen in The House of the Dragon and about Eve Best we know that she is currently single. She reportedly was in a relationship in the past, but she has not become engaged or married and is currently single.

Emma D’Arcy

Instagram Emma D’Arcy

The new Rhanyra Targaryen when the time jump of a whole decade that The House of the Dragon has already advanced becomes effective, Emma D’Arcy is also very jealous of her privacy and the identity of her partner is not known, although she does have it . Emma D’Arcy revealed in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly that she is currently in a relationship, but she has not revealed who she is with. However, some fans have already speculated that it is director Thomas May Bailey, who often appears on her Instagram.

Ryan Corr

Australian actor Ryan Corr plays Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon and, although currently he’s single, he used to go out with the dancer Kyla Bartholomeusz, with whom he began a love relationship in 2015 that lasted several years.



Will Johnson

The actor who plays Vaemond Velaryon in The House of the Dragon, Wil Johnson, has been married to Camilla Johnson since 2014. However, he had previously been married to the model and writer Alexandra Spiegel, with whom he had three children and from whom he was divorced in 2010.

Rhys Ifans

Sienna Miller, Anna Friel, Iris Palmer and Kimberly Stewart are some of Rhys Ifans’ known couples over the years, but Hand of the King Otto Hughtower is believed to be currently single.