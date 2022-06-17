The couples of ‘Chiquis’ Rivera linked to the CJNG

Janney Marín Rivera, ‘Chiquis’ Rivera’, daughter of singer Jenny Rivera, got involved in controversy thanks to two of her former partners; both detained for being linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

In announcing the arrest of Ángel del Villar, CEO of Del Records, a Bell Gardens-based label that produces Latin (Regional Mexican) music, the name of the heir to ‘La Diva de la Banda’ came to the fore.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English), arrested the 41-year-old man, a resident of Huntington Beach, on Tuesday morning.

The ex of ‘Chiquis’ Rivera appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles and was released on $100,000 bail without pleading guilty, authorities said.

Del Villar is charged with violating the Kingpin Act. The law prohibits any person in the United States from engaging in dealings or transactions with persons or companies sanctioned by the Department of the Treasury.

The founder of the record label organized concerts with a promoter identified as Jesús ‘Chucho’ Pérez Alvear, who was apparently part of the money laundering network of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes and Abigael Gonzalez Valencia.

The DEA assured that Pérez Alvear took advantage of his company Gallística Diamante, organizer of the palenques of Aguascalientes and Metepec, State of Mexico, to mix the profits from drug trafficking with the resources legally obtained from ticket sales, parking and snacks from the shows.

Through a statement, DEL Records described its founder as “a highly respected, self-made music executive who has built a successful entertainment company that produces some of the most beloved regional Mexican music in the industry.”

He considered the accusation that Del Villar was involved in the issue of illegal narcotics as absurd.

Among the FBI evidence was a payment of 3.5 million pesos from the sanctioned promoter to the DEL Records company.

In exchange for payment, artists from the firm performed at concerts held in Mexicali, Chiapas, San José Iturbide and Salamanca.

‘Chiquis’ Rivera and her courtship with Esteban Loaiza

The biggest controversy involving “Chiquis” Rivera was when the romance he had with his mother’s partner, baseball player Esteban Loaiza, was uncovered.

This episode caused a detachment between mother and daughter, this led Jenni to leave her out of her will, leaving her other four children as sole heirs.

For his part, Loaiza served his three-year sentence for possession of at least 20 kilos of cocaine.

He accepted in the federal court of San Diego that he accepted transport drugs from the CJNG.

The judge also gave him five years of probation and would be deported to Mexico once his sentence is over.

