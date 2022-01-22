The courage to denounce: the video of Diana Di Meo, a sports victim of Revenge Porn – The video

Diana Di Meo, 22-year-old football referee of the Pescara section, reported on Instagram that she was a victim of revenge porn. “They are shooting my private videos on social networks such as Telegram and Whatsapp, videos not shared by me and some facts without my knowledge. Obviously I filed a complaint, they are tracking down the culprits and those involved in sharing the videos, because this is also a crime under the red code, “he said. “I found out about these videos thanks to some guys. I denounced everything on social media to make myself stronger, because I had been locked in the house for two days. I thank all the boys and girls who are writing to me from all over Italy – he continued -. It is a situation that I do not wish on anyone, I am trying to resist but not everyone succeeds: we must report these videos and the people who continue to share these things ». Finally: “I’m here to talk about it, many of us can’t do it and hide, I hope to give a voice to all those victims who are blamed, when in reality the culprit is on the other side of the screen, who resumes or ‘yes just share. Today the victim is me, tomorrow it could be a person close to those who maybe now are watching the videos and smiling “.

