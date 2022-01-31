The courage to make Juventus great again

There Juventus he had the courage to dare of the great. The entrepreneurial unconsciousness of those who have it instead to understand that the investments this January are not a yearning for grandeur but a necessary step in order not to miss a train that is essential for her, for sustainability, stability and ambitions. Juve’s courage to change and upset must be applauded because those who dare win, or at least have a reason to believe in it more. Dusan Vlahovic it was an investment beyond imagination, Rodrigo Bentancur And Dejan Kulusevski two legitimate and sincere admissions, but also two important takings thanks to those who believed in them and still believe, Fabio Paratici now at Tottenham. Denis Zakaria it is a tactical, strategic input, the identikit of the footballer that Massimiliano did not have and that between a failed experiment and the other he sought without success.

Ownership directives made a difference.

A financial fair play that will change from next season and now more flexible, has allowed Juventus to invest. But there is not only this, the indications of Andrea Agnelli and Maurizio Arrivabene. In the change of course of Federico Cherubini and all his transfer team, there is also the desire not to miss that Champions train, to aspire to the chimera of the Cup with big ears. Only the field will tell the ultimate truth but trying, believing, daring, investing, taking a chance, taking risks, is just for those who have the courage to grow up again. For this reason, Juventus’ transfer market finale was a beautiful theater and one to applaud, regardless of the color you wear. It is also true for others, of course, especially for an Inter who in fact were impeccable this January. But thinking about Juve, there is very little to object and discuss this January.