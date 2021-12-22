The court declared the bankruptcy of Catania football

The bankruptcy of Calcio Catania Spa was made official in the afternoon by the bankruptcy section of the Etna court with a sentence published after having accepted the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The Court has authorized the provisional exercise of the company: it means that the team will be able to continue playing until the end of the championship. It will be necessary to understand with which players – now that the autumn market opens – among those currently on the staff.

The Court has appointed three curators to manage the company until June. These are the accountants D’Arrigo and Giucastro and the lawyer Basile. They have the task of identifying the monetary resources to complete the current championship. No reaction, up to this moment from the company which has the right to appeal to the Court of Appeal within 30 days.

The team will play the championship match against Monopoli in the evening, starting at 9 pm at the Massimino stadium. Easy to understand in what state of mind. The organized fans are gathered to decide whether to enter the stadium and support the players or to desert the corners and stands.

The pre-bankruptcy hearing was held yesterday at the Palazzo di Giustizia, in Piazza Verga, which saw Sigi and the technical consultants appointed by the Court confront each other. The three examined the economic status of the rossazzurro club, assessing the value of material and non-material assets, the debt consistency, the receipts also recently passed between sponsors, the sale of season tickets and tickets and other items.

That a serious insolvency has emerged is evident. Prosecutor Fabio Regolo had insisted on filing for bankruptcy due to insolvency.

What can happen then? The management of the club is passive, a provisional exercise cannot be carried out, but the declared bankruptcy goes against the creditors. On the other hand, the takings are minimal, even if the manifestation of interests that has been evident for some time and that – according to Sigi’s thesis – could put the club back on track was brought up as an argument. A group headed by a Roman entrepreneur, Benedetto Mancini, who in Lazio does not have many admirers, given that his experiences in Rieti and Latina have not – let’s say so – heralds of positive news. In short, this is one of the expressions of interest, the other concerns the British who have been working alongside Sigi for some time and would have paid money in the form of sponsorship. Failure to recapitalize is the crux of this whole drama. The crux, unfortunately.