The Court rejects the appeal, Djokovic will be expelled from Australia – Il Tempo





The Australian Federal Court upheld the cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s visa. The Serbian tennis player has lost his appeal against the decision of the Minister of Immigration Hawke and will have to leave Australia. The court unanimously rejected the appeal by the three judges. Djokovic will therefore not be able to participate in the Australian Open which opens tomorrow. The Serbian champion was also sentenced to pay court costs.





It will be the blue Salvatore Caruso, number 150 in the world, to take the place of Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open draw after the Serbian tennis player lost the appeal related to his expulsion from Australia for not having vaccinated against covid-19. Caruso, defeated in the decisive round of qualifiers, is in fact the third lucky loser of the tournament after the first two, the American Ernesto Escobedo and the Portuguese Joao Sousa, had already been rescued for other waivers.