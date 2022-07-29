The cousin of the Argentine shot in Miami spoke for a dollar and gave details of his health: “It’s waiting and praying”

Ignacio Gallardo, the 25-year-old Argentinean man shot in Miami by a man who approached him and asked for a dollar, remains hospitalized. Today who spoke about his health was Agustín, his cousin, who said that “he is coming out little by little”, because he is a boy “very strong and with a great will”.

Nacho, as his loved ones told him, has been in an induced coma since Wednesday, July 20, after being shot in the abdomen by a man who is still wanted by the Florida Police.

“When we found out, we couldn’t believe it.no one is prepared to receive this news”, commented Ignacio’s cousin in dialogue with Radio Cologne. After that, he explained the state of Gallardo, who was admitted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, a recognized medical center of international prestige. “They did all the corresponding operations and it is coming out little by little: now we just have to wait and pray”, he indicated.

Ignacio Gallardo with his father Facundo, his mother, Verónica and two friends at the Miami airport Instagram

Agustín also confirmed that Ignacio had moved to miami-beach “definitely” to work and said: “Unfortunately this happened”. Likewise, he complained about the tragic outcome of the event that occurred near the Argentine’s accommodation and emphasized that “shouldn’t happen anywhere in the world”. However, he remarked that his cousin is recovering and that this does not surprise him because “he was very strong and had a great will”.

The last time he saw him was two months ago in Tucumán because “he came and went a lot”. Ignacio’s cousin also reported that “I rarely visited it, only for mutual friends or family” and indicated that he does not know “very well what he was doing” in the United States. “The last time we spoke was for Instagrambecause we always talked, but here in Tucumán I saw him two months ago and he told me that he was going to work, “he concluded.

One of Ignacio’s best friends added his testimony about the reality that the Argentine is going through in the hospital. “He is stable and remains on a ventilator. He has already had five operations”, Darío confirmed to TN. Then he said that he trusts that between “today and tomorrow can breathe on its own”.

The shot that Gallardo received “it was in the abdomen: they have operated on it and on the heart”, pointed out the friend. “We believe and trust that the worst is over and that it is a matter of time for the murderer to be caught and for Ignacio to be fine, as before,” he added.

The images of the moment in which Ignacio Gallardo is shot in Miami

Like many other Argentines seeking to progress abroad, Darío said: “Ignacio left Argentina for overcoming and for wanting to progress in lifeLike all of us who have migrated”. He also gave details of his personality: “He is a barbaric kid, with a big heart and entrepreneur”.

He also recalled what happened on Thursday during the early hours of Friend’s Day: “It was at 4:30 in the morning. Franco and he lived together and had not seen each other that day. So they decided to stay at the door of his house, between Michigan and 8th, until a guy asked them for money. First they told him no, and then when he came back and they were going to give him the money, the guy shot them“, hill.