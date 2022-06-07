Entertainment

The cover in which Lucerito Mijares fell victim to the Photoshop that everyone talks about

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

A few days ago, Lucerito Mijares debuted with his mother as the cover of a weekly magazine, the magazine “Who” is the one that has brought together mother and daughter in a photo session, which has given much to talk about. Dressed in a youthful jumpsuit Lucerito Mijares He posed for the first time and although he did it with his mother, he stole the looks.

The 17-year-old teenager began to make her way into the show in 2019, when she appeared singing alongside her father, Manuel Mijares and his mother Lucero, in a video for social networks. The singer’s followers were amazed at the talent of the young woman and many assure that she would have a bright future in music.

Source link

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Rubí Ibarra, the viral quinceañera, will be part of La Academia

7 mins ago

the best looks of the third day

8 mins ago

at the Center Pompidou, comic book author Chris Ware is honored

9 mins ago

Rosalía walks down the street in a transparent dress, revealing her white micro-thong

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button