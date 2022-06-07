The cover in which Lucerito Mijares fell victim to the Photoshop that everyone talks about

A few days ago, Lucerito Mijares debuted with his mother as the cover of a weekly magazine, the magazine “Who” is the one that has brought together mother and daughter in a photo session, which has given much to talk about. Dressed in a youthful jumpsuit Lucerito Mijares He posed for the first time and although he did it with his mother, he stole the looks.

The 17-year-old teenager began to make her way into the show in 2019, when she appeared singing alongside her father, Manuel Mijares and his mother Lucero, in a video for social networks. The singer’s followers were amazed at the talent of the young woman and many assure that she would have a bright future in music.

It was recently when bright Star Y Lucerito Mijares They posed for the cover of the aforementioned magazine, flaunting their great complicity. On his official Instagram account bright Star She wrote: “Loving these moments like all the ones we spend together…”. The problem is that the followers on social networks began to compare the real lucerito Mijares with the one on the magazine cover.

the teenager, Lucerito Mijares, has already been the target of criticism on several occasions for his image since some consider that “it should be better arranged”. Fortunately, she has learned to ignore them and show that she is happy just the way she is and that she is enjoying the moment.

It is for this reason that the fans do not forgive that they have made these adjustments because they consider that they only feed the problem of the criticism they have suffered. Given this fact, they have commented: “They went too far with the retouching of Lucero Mijares. She is beautiful how she is ”,“ That photo edition looks weird ”,“ They went too far with the edition ”,“ Yaaa just put real photos !!! enough of so much retouching go to her little girl’s Instagram Lucerito and they will see reality, she is happy to show herself as she is, and that is appreciated”. Despite the unfortunate comments bright Star She is very proud of her daughter.