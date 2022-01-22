the cover of Britney Spears

This edition of Sanremo already promises to be with a not indifferent charge of woman power, also thanks to Emma Marrone and her It is like this every time, accompanied by the orchestra directed by Francesca Michielin. But the two have not finished surprising us because during TG1 on Thursday 20 January Amadeus, artistic director of Sanremo 2022, announced the pieces that the singers will propose during the fourth evening dedicated to the covers and hold on tight why Emma and Francesca will give 90s vibes.

This is the first edition that contestants will be allowed to perform in a cover of the 90s, even foreign, and the two singers have certainly not lost the opportunity to ignite the Ariston with a song that is the icon of pop. We are talking about … Baby One More Time by Britney Spears. So get your school uniforms ready, pull your hair up in two ponytails with pink pom poms and start heating up the engines for the homage of freebies. “I live only for this moment “comments the announcement via Instagram Emma Marrone while Francesca Michielin adds “We practically break the internet every week here” and we can only join the chorus of pure fibrillation.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We’ll have a moment #FreeBritney on the Sanremo stage and we still haven’t realized it well. The female and feminist liberation battle of the American pop star will also arrive on our small screens thanks to Emma and Francesca Michielin, who know something about activism, just as we already know who to cheer for that evening.

Among the most interesting duets it is right to list Achille Lauro and Loredana Bertè with You are beautiful, the tribute to Raffaella Carrà di Tananai and Rosa Chemical, Sangiovanni together with Fiorella Mannoia on Hard-nosed. An unprecedented quartet, made up of The list representative together with Cosmo, Margherita Vicario and Ginevra, on the notes of Be My Baby. To discover all the covers of the fourth evening of Sanremo 2022, we leave you the complete list here.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The covers of Sanremo 2022

Achille Lauro – You are beautiful (by Loredana Bertè) with Loredana Bertè

Aka 7even – Change (by Alex Baroni) with Arisa

Ana Mena – Medley with Rocco Hunt

Gianni Morandi – Medley with Mousse T

Iva Zanicchi – Song (by Don Backy and Detto Mariano, in Milva’s version)

Massimo Ranieri – Anna will come (by Pino Daniele) with Nek

Michele Bravi – I would … I would not … but if you want (by Lucio Battisti)

Rkomi – Vasco Rossi’s Medley, with Caliber 35

Saint John – Hard-nosed (by Pierangelo Bertoli) with Fiorella Mannoia

Elisa – What a Feeling (by Irene Cara, from Flashdance)

Emma – … Baby One More Time (by Britney Spears) with Francesca Michielin

Ditonellapiaga and Rector – No one can judge me (by Caterina Caselli)

Mahmood and Blanco – The sky in a room (by Gino Paoli)

Giusy Ferreri – I will live without you (by Lucio Battisti) with Andy of Bluvertigo

Giovanni Truppi – In my hour of freedom (by Fabrizio De Andrè) with Vinicio Capossela

Fabrizio Moro – Lonely men (of the Poohs)

Highsnob and Hu – I have fallen in love with you (by Luigi Tenco) with Mr Rain

Irama – My story between my fingers (by Gianluca Grignani) with Gianluca Grignani

The List Representative – Be My Baby (of The Ronettes) with Cosmo, Margherita Vicario and Ginevra

Naomi – (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (by Aretha Franklin)

Dargen D’Amico – Doll (by Patty Pravo)

The Vibrations – Live and Let Die (by Paul McCartney) with Sophie and the Giants and Beppe Vessicchio

Yuman – My Way (by Frank Sinatra) with Rita Marcotulli

Tananai – You start making love (by Raffaella Carrà) with Rosa Chemical

Matteo Romano – Your Song (by Elton John) with Malika Ayane

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT What to buy at the 2022 winter sales READ NOW 12 trips you absolutely must do in 2022 READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io