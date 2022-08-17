The coveted and innovative New York restaurant chosen by Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence

Although many did not know about this friendship, the winners of the Oscar for Best Actress, Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence enjoy spending time together and it is that they have many elements in common, not only for both having achieved such recognition in the world of cinema, but also because they coincide in age, lifestyles and both have just become mothers. With all this, they surely have a good conversation if they go out to dinner, at least it seemed that way after Hwa Yuan restaurant in New York City shared a photo of the two with the chef on Instagram. There, they looked all smiles, out of their glamorous celebrity looks. In addition, they were deceived since they dressed in black, an almost distinctive sign in this city.

The friendship between the two award-winning actresses is low-key, which is why many were surprised when the restaurant’s Instagram account shared the post: “Hwa Yuan was delighted to host Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence for dinner. Chef Tang and the Tang family are huge fans of yours and are honored that you are fans of our restaurant and food. ¡Emma and Jennifer hope you enjoyed and come back soon!” the account wrote.

This meeting is the first that the actresses shared publicly in recent months. Lawrence became a mom in February, while Stone welcomed her first daughter in March of last year. In an interview for Elle, In August 2018, together they explained what motherhood meant in their lives.

The Chinese food restaurant in New York where Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence went @hwa.yuan.nyc

The date between the actresses occurred in the restaurant Hwa Yuanoriginally opened in the 1960s, was even one of the most popular in Chinatown until it closed in the 1980s. According to specialists, he is credited with introducing the sesame noodle menus in New York. After an extended hiatus, the restaurant returned to delight diners in 2017 and is located in the original space on East Broadway.

In his Instagram posts, you can see some of his dishes and the appearance of the place, which although it could be thought to be old and traditional, has modern details. It is located just five minutes walk from the Manhattan Bridge in New York, on three floors and under the direction of the prestigious chef Chen Lien Tang.

When this Chinese food hall reopened its doors, Chen Lien Tang, son of Shorty Tang, took up the legacy and repositioned it as one of the favorites for this type of menu. Currently, some figures, including the two prestigious actresses, fight for a table inside.

Although this time it was Emma and Jennifer who showed a little more of this corner of New York, this luxurious restaurant is frequented by many NBA players and other celebrities, especially for its attractive menu based on modern dishes that take inspiration from traditional chinese cuisine, with varieties of meats, cold appetizers, seafood and soups.

This would be the first time that the two actresses are seen together this 2022. Since Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, It has also been captured on the streets of the Big Apple this summer, while showing off some of its most casual looks.