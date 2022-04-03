The COVID-19 pandemic is still active: cases rise again and the WHO warns of local outbreaks

After several weeks with declines, COVID-19 cases rise again 8% globallyand the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that this situation may be the prelude to a much larger problem.

“These increases are occurring despite the fact that in some countries fewer tests are being carried out, which means that the cases we are seeing are the tip of the iceberg,” said the director of the Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, at a press conference.

He also recalled that “we know that when cases rise, so do deaths. It is to be expected that there will be outbreaks and rises in local cases, especially in areas where prevention measures have been withdrawn.

New infections rose 8% worldwide compared to the previous week, with 11 million new cases. The largest increase occurred in the Western Pacific region.

For her part, the Organization’s leading epidemiologist stated that the BA.2 subvariant of omicron appears to be the most transmissible so far. Maria Van Kerkhove explained that this is coupled with a great deal of misinformation and low vaccination rates in many countries.

Dr. Tedros concluded that the pandemic is not over and he asked countries to remain vigilant.





IMF/Joaquin Sarmiento A group of people during the COVID-19 pandemic in Medellín, Colombia.

The rise in COVID-19 cases is a wake-up call for America

Although in America the cases of the disease fell by 19% and that of deaths also fell —with 6.9% in the Caribbean and 27.9% in Central America—, the head of the Pan American Health Organization warned that the “transmission is not controlled” and that the increases in other parts of the world serve as a warning for the region.

“This virus puts us all at risk, especially the unvaccinated. That is why we must continue to strive to close the equity gap and protect the most vulnerable with COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Carissa Etienne.

In this section, he recalled that, despite the fact that many nations are on track to reach the 70% coverage target by June 2022 set by the World Health Organization, there are still 21 countries and territories that have not yet vaccinated half. of its population.

“And even in places with high overall coverage, some of the most vulnerable people, like the immunocompromised and the elderly, are still not protected, leaving both them and our health systems at risk,” he warned.





UNICEF/Wathiq Khuzaie Vaccination against polio in Brazil.

The fight against the coronavirus cannot stop other vaccination campaigns

At the same time, he stressed that, although health systems have focused on responding to the pandemic, they should also keep their attention on routine immunizationwhich serves both to prevent other serious diseases and to save lives.

As an example, he highlighted that the coverage of vaccines against polio, measles and rubella, diphtheria and other childhood diseases had already decreased before the appearance of COVID-19, and that the strong impact of the pandemic only made the situation worse.

“In two years, we have regressed almost three decades of progress in the fight against polio and the measlesreturning us to the same levels of vaccination that we had in 1994”, he warned.

He also warned that previously widespread diseases such as diphtheria and yellow fever “threaten to resurface unless we act quickly” and that vaccination against the Human Papillomavirus, which prevents cervical cancer in young women and girls, also has stalled across the region due to school disruptions.





BioNTech The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 has been the first to be authorized in some countries.

Advances to repeal vaccine property rights

In parallel, the director general of the World Trade Organization applauded the progress made by four of its members on the exemption of the agreement on intellectual property related to trade for the production of vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a big step forward and the compromise is the fruit of many hours of long and difficult negotiations. But we are not there yet. We still have work to do to ensure that we have the support of all members of the Organization. “, emphasized Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The head of the Organization specified that, although the agreement between the European Union, India, South Africa and the United States is an essential part of any final agreement, she warned that all the details of the commitment have not been polished and that the internal consultations of the four members have not yet concluded.

In addition, he stressed that work must begin immediately to broaden the discussions and include the 164 members of the Organization.