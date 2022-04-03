The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise and stands at 7.83%

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico continues to increase, standing this Sunday at 7.83%, according to the preliminary report of the Health Department.

The earliest shared preliminary data was 8%. The agency’s data portal shows that this line has not exceeded that number since mid-February. Yesterday, Saturday, it rose to 7.25%.

The number is above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Meanwhile, experts on the island recommend 3%.

On the other hand, Health reported that the number of hospitalized for this virus stood at 41, which is one less patient in the past 24 hours.

The total is divided into 35 adult and six pediatric cases, according to a tweet from the agency. Two adults are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and connected to a ventilator.

The agency did not report deaths from the disease in its report, leaving the total at 4,170.

Meanwhile, the average number of confirmed cases –in a period of seven days– stood at 122. The average number of probable cases during the same period amounts to 220.

Regarding vaccination, 2,948,992 eligible persons aged 5 years and older (95.9%) have received at least one dose of the licensed vaccines. Of these, 2,664,217 have completed the series of doses (86.6%).

In addition, 169,752 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have at least one dose of the vaccine Pfizer and 1,420,300 people over the age of 12 have received the booster dose, representing 59.7% of the eligible population.

Recently, the chief medical officer of the Department of Health, Iris Cardonawarned that the agency is identifying an increase in positive cases related to the BA.2 sublineage of the omicron variantwhich caused the largest spike in infections on the island during the past month of January.

“Keeping up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination offers most people a high level of protection,” Health said today in a tweet.

Last week the second booster of the vaccines for Pfizer and Moderna from the age of 50 and in certain immunocompromised groups. This new “booster” can be administered four months after the first booster.