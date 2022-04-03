The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise and stands at 8%

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico continues to increase, reaching 8% this Sunday, according to the preliminary report of the Health Department.

According to the agency’s data portal, this line has not exceeded 8% since mid-February. Yesterday, Saturday, it rose to 7.25%.

The number is above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Meanwhile, experts on the island recommend 3%.

On the other hand, Health reported that the number of hospitalized for this virus stood at 41, which is one less patient in the past 24 hours.

The total is divided into 35 adult and six pediatric cases, according to a tweet from the agency.

The agency did not report deaths from the disease in its report, leaving the total at 4,170.

Recently, the chief medical officer of the Department of Health, Iris Cardonawarned that the agency is identifying an increase in positive cases related to the BA.2 sublineage of the omicron variantwhich caused the largest spike in infections on the island during the past month of January.

“Keeping up-to-date with vaccination against COVID-19 offers most people a high level of protection,” Health said today in a tweet.

Last week the second booster of the vaccines for Pfizer and Moderna from the age of 50 and in certain immunocompromised groups. This new “booster” can be administered four months after the first booster.

Health will update additional data on the progress of the pandemic in Puerto Rico at noon.